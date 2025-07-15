$41.840.05
How much will studying abroad cost Ukrainians: top 10 foreign universities
10:57 AM • 10065 views
How much will studying abroad cost Ukrainians: top 10 foreign universities
10:52 AM • 6358 views
Parliament approved the extension of mobilization - MP
10:23 AM • 16203 views
2.5 million for bribery accused: Ukrainians fund comfort of MP Kuzminykh
Exclusive
07:14 AM • 22353 views
Increased pressure from Trump will not affect Putin's plans - political scientist
06:35 AM • 60426 views
Personnel reshuffles: MP revealed possible composition of the new Cabinet of Ministers
July 14, 06:23 PM • 62103 views
"Colossal experience will definitely be useful": Zelenskyy hinted at Shmyhal's appointment as Minister of Defense
July 14, 03:55 PM • 89260 views
17 Patriot systems are already being prepared for shipment to Ukraine - Trump
July 14, 03:24 PM • 74510 views
Trump announces 100% tariffs on Russia if no ceasefire agreement in Ukraine within 50 days
July 14, 03:00 PM • 55295 views
To be announced soon: Svyrydenko on proposals for cabinet members
Exclusive
July 14, 02:00 PM • 43742 views
Bitcoin breaks record again: what's behind the coin's surge and what to expect next - explained by fintech expert Olena Sosiedka
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Malta and Slovakia are still blocking the 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia, a decision may be made tomorrow - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1782 views

Malta and Slovakia did not support the 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia. A decision is expected after the meeting of EU ambassadors.

Malta and Slovakia are still blocking the 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia, a decision may be made tomorrow - media

The European Union has still failed to reach an agreement on the 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia amid opposition from Malta and Slovakia, a decision may be made tomorrow, Rikard Jozwiak, Europe editor for Radio Free Europe, reported on Tuesday on X, according to UNN.

There is no "green light" today regarding EU sanctions against Russia. Both Malta and Slovakia, for various reasons, have made it clear that they cannot give a thumbs up today. Perhaps tomorrow, when EU ambassadors meet

- Jozwiak wrote.

This refers to the 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia.

Earlier, EU diplomacy chief Kaja Kallas expressed hope that the sanctions would be approved "today or tomorrow."

Kallas hopes for approval of 18th EU sanctions package against Russia "today or tomorrow"15.07.25, 11:49 • 3424 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Kaya Kallas
European Union
Malta
Slovakia
Tesla
