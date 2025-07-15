Malta and Slovakia are still blocking the 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia, a decision may be made tomorrow - media

The European Union has still failed to reach an agreement on the 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia amid opposition from Malta and Slovakia, a decision may be made tomorrow, Rikard Jozwiak, Europe editor for Radio Free Europe, reported on Tuesday on X, according to UNN.

There is no "green light" today regarding EU sanctions against Russia. Both Malta and Slovakia, for various reasons, have made it clear that they cannot give a thumbs up today. Perhaps tomorrow, when EU ambassadors meet - Jozwiak wrote.

This refers to the 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia.

Earlier, EU diplomacy chief Kaja Kallas expressed hope that the sanctions would be approved "today or tomorrow."

