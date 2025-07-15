$41.840.05
Kallas hopes for approval of 18th EU sanctions package against Russia "today or tomorrow"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2394 views

EU diplomacy chief Kaja Kallas expressed hope for the adoption of the bloc's 18th package of sanctions against Russia "today or tomorrow." She also emphasized the importance of supporting Ukraine and pressuring Russia.

Kallas hopes for approval of 18th EU sanctions package against Russia "today or tomorrow"

EU diplomacy chief Kaja Kallas expressed hope for the adoption of the bloc's 18th package of sanctions against Russia "today or tomorrow." She said this on Tuesday upon arrival at the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting, writes UNN.

Details

"We really welcome the news from the United States that they will provide Ukraine with weapons so that they can defend themselves. Of course, we also hope to reach a political agreement on the 18th package of sanctions. We are very, very close. I hope it happens today," said the EU High Representative.

We hope that today or tomorrow we will adopt the 18th package of sanctions. I hope it happens today, but there is still some work to be done

- Kallas emphasized.

Also, according to her, the European side "hopes for good cooperation with the new government of Ukraine, as with the previous one."

When asked how it was possible to convince to vote for sanctions, Kallas pointed out: "This is the European Union. These are 27 democracies, and that means a lot of constant negotiations, as well as a lot of compromises. So sometimes it's difficult, but in the end we will come to decisions, which is important."

"To achieve peace, we need to support Ukraine and put pressure on Russia. And I also hope that the Americans will also act with their package of sanctions, or duties, to put pressure on Russia to really stop this war," Kallas noted.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Kaya Kallas
European Union
United States
Ukraine
Tesla
