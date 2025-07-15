Senate to pause bill on sanctions against Russia

$41.780.04
48.840.13
ukenru
"Agreed to call each other more often": Zelenskyy had a "very good conversation" with Trump
July 14, 07:52 PM • 12051 views
"Agreed to call each other more often": Zelenskyy had a "very good conversation" with Trump
July 14, 06:23 PM • 25237 views
"Colossal experience will definitely be useful": Zelenskyy hinted at Shmyhal's appointment as Minister of Defense
July 14, 04:21 PM • 35572 views
"He's nice in conversations, but at night missiles fly": Trump said Putin deceived everyone but him
July 14, 03:55 PM • 42507 views
17 Patriot systems are already being prepared for shipment to Ukraine - Trump
July 14, 03:24 PM • 39338 views
Trump announces 100% tariffs on Russia if no ceasefire agreement in Ukraine within 50 days
July 14, 03:00 PM • 33665 views
To be announced soon: Svyrydenko on proposals for cabinet members
Exclusive
July 14, 02:00 PM • 31105 views
Bitcoin breaks record again: what's behind the coin's surge and what to expect next - explained by fintech expert Olena Sosiedka
July 14, 01:52 PM • 51323 views
Zelenskyy's Cabinet 3.0: how the Ukrainian government will change
Exclusive
July 14, 01:34 PM • 48022 views
Aircraft manufacturing remains outside Defence City: industry warns of risks of losing potential
July 14, 12:42 PM • 23848 views
Ministers' dismissal is planned for Wednesday, appointments and voting for Thursday - MP
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
0m/s
83%
747mm
Popular news
Kellogg revealed details of conversation with ZelenskyyJuly 14, 05:50 PM • 6498 views
Losses of over UAH 46 million: Kravchenko stated that six more Kyiv officials received suspicions, three were detainedJuly 14, 05:55 PM • 5102 views
Portraits of Putin and thanks from the FSB: call centers shut down in Kyiv, 15 searches conductedJuly 14, 06:15 PM • 9124 views
Defence City bills discussed with G7 and NATO representatives - HetmantsevJuly 14, 06:47 PM • 4402 views
Five explosions occurred in Chernihiv, two "Shaheds" fell on the outskirts of the cityJuly 14, 06:58 PM • 10453 views
Publications
This week, Parliament is set to unblock the ARMA reform, which the Duma "fears"July 14, 04:13 PM • 37760 views
Zelenskyy's Cabinet 3.0: how the Ukrainian government will changeJuly 14, 01:52 PM • 51323 views
Aircraft manufacturing remains outside Defence City: industry warns of risks of losing potential
Exclusive
July 14, 01:34 PM • 48022 views
VRU experts criticized the revised draft law on regulating the activities of the Deposit Guarantee FundJuly 14, 11:15 AM • 70648 views
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
July 11, 02:42 PM • 288769 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Boris Pistorius
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Sumy
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
New "Superman" surpasses "Man of Steel" in box office, despite criticism from MAGA supportersJuly 14, 11:18 AM • 45357 views
18th-century ship found in Dubrovnik during pipeline constructionJuly 13, 10:58 AM • 50208 views
Former British PM installs half-million-pound pool with "invisible" floor at his estateJuly 13, 08:31 AM • 46697 views
Five Indian films that will surprise you: what to watch in your free timeJuly 12, 02:30 PM • 132003 views
Justin Bieber returns with the album Swag, which includes personal dramaJuly 11, 03:54 PM • 94791 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
TikTok
Instagram
Facebook
Financial Times

Senate to pause bill on sanctions against Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3838 views

Republican Majority Leader John Thune will postpone the advancement of the bill on sanctions against Russia. US President Donald Trump has expressed readiness to act if Putin does not take steps towards a peace agreement with Ukraine.

Senate to pause bill on sanctions against Russia

The leader of the Republican majority in the upper house of Congress, John Thune, will postpone the promotion of the bill on sanctions against Russia. This is reported by the publication Politico, reports UNN.

Details

According to the Republican, US President Donald Trump previously stated his readiness to act if Russian dictator Vladimir Putin does not take steps towards a peace agreement with Ukraine.

John Thune concluded that the American leader wants to try to do something on his own.

"If at some point the president concludes that it is reasonable, beneficial, and strengthens the leverage needed to advance the bill in negotiations, we will do it. We will be ready for it," he said.

Recall

As US President Donald Trump reported, conversations with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin were always pleasant, but after them, Russia launched missiles at Ukrainian cities. Trump emphasized that Putin deceived many leaders, but not him, although he refrained from directly recognizing the Russian dictator as a murderer. Trump stated this during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

The American leader also stated that he was "very dissatisfied" with Russia and announced very strict tariffs if there was no ceasefire agreement with Ukraine within 50 days.  

Peace talks: Russia accuses Ukraine and the US of "unwillingness to negotiate"14.07.25, 09:12 • 39170 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

Politics
Mark Rutte
NATO
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9