The leader of the Republican majority in the upper house of Congress, John Thune, will postpone the promotion of the bill on sanctions against Russia. This is reported by the publication Politico, reports UNN.

According to the Republican, US President Donald Trump previously stated his readiness to act if Russian dictator Vladimir Putin does not take steps towards a peace agreement with Ukraine.

John Thune concluded that the American leader wants to try to do something on his own.

"If at some point the president concludes that it is reasonable, beneficial, and strengthens the leverage needed to advance the bill in negotiations, we will do it. We will be ready for it," he said.

As US President Donald Trump reported, conversations with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin were always pleasant, but after them, Russia launched missiles at Ukrainian cities. Trump emphasized that Putin deceived many leaders, but not him, although he refrained from directly recognizing the Russian dictator as a murderer. Trump stated this during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

The American leader also stated that he was "very dissatisfied" with Russia and announced very strict tariffs if there was no ceasefire agreement with Ukraine within 50 days.

