Peace talks: Russia accuses Ukraine and the US of "unwillingness to negotiate"
Kyiv • UNN
The Russian Federation states its desire to continue negotiations with Ukraine, accusing Kyiv of unwillingness to accept Russian terms. Moscow also criticizes Washington for its "inconsistent position" regarding the negotiation process.
The Russian Federation has stated its alleged "desire to continue negotiations" with Ukraine, but accuses Kyiv of "unwillingness to negotiate" and Washington of an "inconsistent position." This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian "media."
Details
Currently, the date of the third round is unknown. At the same time, the Russians accuse Ukraine of "unwillingness to negotiate," and in fact, of unwillingness to accept Russian terms for ending the war, i.e., to capitulate.
We have repeatedly said that it would be better for us to achieve the goals before us by peaceful and diplomatic means. But until this happens, the "SVO" continues, and the realities on the ground change every day
At the same time, as reported by Russian "media," the "uncertainty" of the negotiation process is compounded by Washington's "inconsistent position": on the one hand, Marco Rubio and Sergey Lavrov discussed a "new approach" to settlement at a meeting in Kuala Lumpur, on the other hand, the US announced its intention to increase arms supplies to Ukraine amid threats of a new Russian offensive.
Recall
US President Donald Trump stated that he would send Patriot missiles to Ukraine. He also stated that he was disappointed in Vladimir Putin.
He talks nicely, and then bombs everyone in the evening. But there's a small problem here. I don't like it
UNN also reported that Trump will announce a new plan to arm Ukraine today.