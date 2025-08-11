$41.390.07
48.190.08
ukenru
Exclusive
04:37 PM • 2876 views
Private Label Brands without Myths: How Pharmacy Own-Brand Medicines Reduce Prices and Maintain Quality
Exclusive
02:46 PM • 26872 views
Dangerous Legal Collision: What's Wrong with the Supreme Court's Decision Regarding Concord Bank
12:35 PM • 77194 views
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhoto
Exclusive
August 11, 10:23 AM • 89123 views
"Who else but them, if they are unique" - Nina Yuzhanina on the prospects of aviation enterprises' residency in Defence City
Exclusive
August 11, 09:52 AM • 60468 views
Prosecutor's office to investigate whether the case of NBU chief lawyer Zyma was legally closedPhoto
Exclusive
August 11, 07:41 AM • 118095 views
Resumption of airport operations in Ukraine: the Ministry of Community Development named the conditionsPhoto
Exclusive
August 11, 06:00 AM • 122016 views
A week of contrasts and deep processes: horoscope for all Zodiac signs for August 11 – 17Photo
August 11, 05:15 AM • 104203 views
Weapons exports as a step towards Victory
August 10, 08:18 AM • 72213 views
Defense Forces liberated Bezsalivka in Sumy region
Exclusive
August 9, 02:11 PM • 122333 views
There is a perfect moment to end the war: astrologer answered what Putin and Trump's negotiations might end with
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
4.4m/s
50%
753mm
Popular news
US Secret Service rented a house in Alaska for Trump-Putin meeting - NYTAugust 11, 06:46 AM • 109401 views
Azerbaijani President Aliyev allocated $2 million in aid for UkraineAugust 11, 08:11 AM • 50091 views
Sabotage in court? How Kuzminykh and lawyers disrupted more than half of the hearings in the bribery casePhotoAugust 11, 10:29 AM • 79482 views
Yermak's advisor on Trump-Putin talks: I don't think geostrategic decisions will be made in AlaskaAugust 11, 10:29 AM • 52050 views
How to travel comfortably and safely by plane with infants10:52 AM • 69573 views
Publications
Private Label Brands without Myths: How Pharmacy Own-Brand Medicines Reduce Prices and Maintain Quality
Exclusive
04:37 PM • 2882 views
Dangerous Legal Collision: What's Wrong with the Supreme Court's Decision Regarding Concord Bank
Exclusive
02:46 PM • 26874 views
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhoto12:35 PM • 77197 views
How to travel comfortably and safely by plane with infants10:52 AM • 70104 views
Sabotage in court? How Kuzminykh and lawyers disrupted more than half of the hearings in the bribery casePhotoAugust 11, 10:29 AM • 80013 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ilham Aliyev
Nikol Pashinyan
Ruslan Kravchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
White House
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhoto12:35 PM • 77262 views
Jerry Heil and YARMAK deleted the music video due to accusations of domestic violence against actor TemlyakVideoAugust 9, 03:20 PM • 101321 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideoAugust 9, 01:49 PM • 216379 views
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhotoAugust 8, 11:15 AM • 364060 views
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhotoAugust 7, 11:02 AM • 266163 views
Actual
The Guardian
Financial Times
Facebook
Unmanned aerial vehicle
The Hill

Private Label Brands without Myths: How Pharmacy Own-Brand Medicines Reduce Prices and Maintain Quality

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2836 views

The share of medicines under pharmacies' own private label brands (PLB) is rapidly growing in Ukraine. These drugs are manufactured at licensed factories according to GMP standards, undergo state registration and quality control, offering patients more affordable analogues of well-known medicines.

Private Label Brands without Myths: How Pharmacy Own-Brand Medicines Reduce Prices and Maintain Quality

The Ukrainian pharmaceutical market is not standing still, but is constantly developing. This time, the development is in the vector of medicinal products under pharmacies' own trademarks (PTM - ed.), their share is growing rapidly and steeply, UNN reports.

PTM are medicinal products that pharmacies order from pharmaceutical factories under their own brand. They are manufactured using the same technologies and from the same components as the manufacturer's original preparations, but without additional advertising and marketing costs: the packaging is simpler and more concise, there is no advertising - so the price is lower.

Despite the myths spread by information campaigns against PTM, this is not a "no-name" and not a product from unknown basements. PTM are medicines manufactured in the same factories as well-known preparations, Viktor Serdyuk, President of the All-Ukrainian Council for the Protection of Patients' Rights and Safety, said in an exclusive comment to UNN. He also emphasized that private label preparations are manufactured exclusively in licensed factories according to GMP standards, undergo state registration and quality control. 

It should be noted that GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice - ed.) standards are mandatory international pharmaceutical standards that guarantee that medicines are produced according to clear rules to ensure their safety, effectiveness, and quality. The standards themselves cover everything from the cleanliness of the premises and raw material inspection to personnel training and documentation of each stage of production.

Pharmacies' own trademarks are not a "no-name" and certainly not evil. This is a normal European practice that expands the choice for the patient and removes the price barrier to access to treatment. Such preparations are produced in large licensed factories according to GMP standards, undergo state registration, quality control, and for generics, bioequivalence confirmation. That is, it is not about compromising safety or effectiveness: the technologies, raw materials, and control here are the same as in "known" brands 

- Serdyuk explains.

He also emphasized that PTM has been in circulation on the European pharmaceutical market for a long time. And the fact that they have started to appear more and more in Ukraine signals only one thing - now the Ukrainian patient has even more choice and the opportunity to save money. 

For people with chronic diseases who buy medicines every month, the appearance of PTM is a significant saving without loss of quality. Thus, competition works in favor of the patient: networks take reputational responsibility for their brand's product, so they are interested in maintaining stable quality and service, and large pharmaceutical manufacturers are now also limited in raising prices for drugs, as they have to "look back" at the cost of profitable PTMs 

- emphasized the President of the All-Ukrainian Council for the Protection of Patients' Rights and Safety.

Indeed, in Europe, this model of drug manufacturing has been working for decades: the pharmacy orders drugs from the manufacturer, gains control over the brand and price, and the manufacturer receives stable orders. The patient, as a result, receives a cheaper, but no less high-quality drug,  states the Ukrainian network "ANC", so all parties benefit.

The manufacturer gets its sales, the pharmacy gets a more competitive price, the client saves, but the quality does not suffer. We control the reputation of our brand and can demand improvements from the manufacturer if needed 

- explain in the Ukrainian network "ANC".

Meanwhile, Kateryna Zagoriy, director of the board of directors of the pharmaceutical company "Darnitsa", in her comment to Forbes, explained why PTM preparations are more profitable in price. She said that ordering medicines under one's own trademark happens as follows: the pharmacy chain announces a tender for the production of medicines at a certain price and asks manufacturers, "are they ready to produce at such a cost?", then one of the pharmaceutical manufacturers, for whom the announced cost is suitable, agrees. Zagoriy also noted that mostly small manufacturers go for such collaborations. And after the start of the war, the pace of PTM production significantly accelerated. Allegedly, previously tenders for production were held at most twice a year, but now they take place weekly for a dozen product items. 

Thus, it can be concluded that there is a demand for such preparations, and it is constantly increasing. At the same time, after analyzing the market, it turned out that in fact, the predominant share of PTM is produced at the facilities of large pharmaceutical factories, both Ukrainian and European. A superficial search immediately showed several options for preparations manufactured as a private label, but at well-known factories.

For example, the cold medicine "Kombitsitron" is a private label of the "Pharmpartner" pharmacy chain, and is manufactured at the facilities of the "Farmak" plant. The painkiller and anti-inflammatory drug "Daimisil" is a private label of the "Podorozhnyk" pharmacy chain, but is also manufactured at the facilities of the "Farmak" plant. The antiviral drug "Inozin" for the same "Podorozhnyk" is manufactured by "DKP "Pharmaceutical Factory".

Another cold remedy "Lemontar Fito" for the "Pharmpartner" pharmacy chain is manufactured by "Astrapharm", and the nasal spray "Nosolin Plus" for "Tabula Vita" pharmacies is manufactured by "Stoma".

The pace of development of the PTM market shows that pharmacies' own trademarks are not a threat, but an opportunity. Provided transparent labeling, proper control, and responsibility of pharmacies to the patient, PTM can become an effective tool for reducing prices on the Ukrainian pharmaceutical market and increasing access to treatment. After all, when all parties play by the rules, the patient wins first and foremost.

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyHealthPublications
Forbes
Ukraine