Ronaldo got engaged to Rodriguez: model showed diamond ring

40-year-old Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has officially become engaged to his partner, 31-year-old model Georgina Rodríguez. Rodríguez herself announced this on Instagram, showing off a diamond ring with an amazing stone, writes UNN.

Yes, it's true. In this and in all my life — wrote 31-year-old Rodríguez in Spanish, adding a photo of her engagement ring with a considerable diamond.

The couple first appeared together at the FIFA Best Football Awards ceremony in Zurich in January 2017, and officially confirmed their relationship by posting a joint photo on Instagram in May of the same year. In June 2017, Ronaldo became the father of twins - Eva Maria and Mateo, who were born to a surrogate mother. In addition, the footballer has a 15-year-old son, Cristiano Jr., from a previous relationship.

