Ronaldo got engaged to Rodriguez: model showed diamond ring
Kyiv • UNN
40-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo officially got engaged to 31-year-old Georgina Rodriguez. The model confirmed this on Instagram, showing a diamond engagement ring.
Yes, it's true. In this and in all my life
Addition
The couple first appeared together at the FIFA Best Football Awards ceremony in Zurich in January 2017, and officially confirmed their relationship by posting a joint photo on Instagram in May of the same year. In June 2017, Ronaldo became the father of twins - Eva Maria and Mateo, who were born to a surrogate mother. In addition, the footballer has a 15-year-old son, Cristiano Jr., from a previous relationship.
