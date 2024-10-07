The legendary Cristiano Ronaldo has set a milestone by scoring in 600 different matches
Kyiv • UNN
Cristiano Ronaldo has become the first footballer to score in 600 different top-level games. The 39-year-old Portuguese reached the milestone in a match against Saudi Arabia, scoring his 905th career goal.
Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player in the history of football to score goals in 600 different top-level games in his career.
Writes UNN with a link to Footboom.
Cristiano Ronaldo, 39, became the first player in history to score at least one goal in 600 official matches.
The former Portuguese national team forward set a milestone during the recent Saudi Arabian league match against Al-Oruba, which ended with a 3-0 victory for his team.
During his career for Cristiano Ronaldo, he scored 905 goals, with one goal each in 374 matches; the Portuguese scored two goals in 160 games.
Recall
Cristiano Ronaldo's YouTube channel gained more than 20 million subscribers in two days.