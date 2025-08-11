Resumption of airport operations in Ukraine: the Ministry of Community Development named the conditions

$41.390.07
48.190.08
ukenru
Exclusive
07:41 AM • 24030 views
Resumption of airport operations in Ukraine: the Ministry of Community Development named the conditionsPhoto
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 46322 views
A week of contrasts and deep processes: horoscope for all Zodiac signs for August 11 – 17Photo
05:15 AM • 51630 views
Weapons exports as a step towards Victory
August 10, 08:18 AM • 46222 views
Defense Forces liberated Bezsalivka in Sumy region
Exclusive
August 9, 02:11 PM • 99829 views
There is a perfect moment to end the war: astrologer answered what Putin and Trump's negotiations might end with
August 9, 01:49 PM • 179899 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideo
August 9, 06:10 AM • 125129 views
Zelenskyy reacted to the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska: Ukraine is ready for real solutions for peace, but will not give land to the occupier
August 8, 10:42 PM • 291944 views
Trump stated he will meet with Putin on August 15 in Alaska
August 8, 03:03 PM • 163150 views
EU Council approved decision to provide Ukraine with 3.056 billion euros within the framework of the Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
August 8, 02:38 PM • 370828 views
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
7m/s
54%
752mm
Popular news
Shakhtar received a stunning offer for Kevin: how much does the Brazilian winger cost?August 11, 12:54 AM • 27668 views
"This would be the best solution": Polish Deputy Prime Minister - on inviting Zelenskyy to Trump's meeting with PutinAugust 11, 01:27 AM • 25593 views
"Deadlock" for both or Putin's diplomatic victory: FT experts on the meeting of US and Russian leaders in AlaskaAugust 11, 01:59 AM • 8842 views
Trump will act from a position of peace through strength in negotiations with Putin - Markarova03:04 AM • 29812 views
US Secret Service rented a house in Alaska for Trump-Putin meeting - NYT06:46 AM • 40727 views
Publications
Resumption of airport operations in Ukraine: the Ministry of Community Development named the conditionsPhoto
Exclusive
07:41 AM • 24030 views
A week of contrasts and deep processes: horoscope for all Zodiac signs for August 11 – 17Photo
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 46322 views
Weapons exports as a step towards Victory05:15 AM • 51630 views
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideoAugust 8, 02:38 PM • 370828 views
Ukraine's anti-corruption bodies should pay attention to the activities of MP Serhiy KuzminykhPhotoAugust 8, 02:30 PM • 245986 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ilham Aliyev
Oleksandr Kubrakov
Andriy Sadovyi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Mariupol
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jerry Heil and YARMAK deleted the music video due to accusations of domestic violence against actor TemlyakVideoAugust 9, 03:20 PM • 71788 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideoAugust 9, 01:49 PM • 179899 views
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhotoAugust 8, 11:15 AM • 338959 views
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhotoAugust 7, 11:02 AM • 242620 views
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramasAugust 6, 10:39 AM • 251320 views
Actual
The Guardian
Facebook
Eurofighter Typhoon
The New York Times
Brent Crude

Resumption of airport operations in Ukraine: the Ministry of Community Development named the conditions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24051 views

The resumption of Ukrainian airports' operations is possible after ensuring flight safety for civil aviation and considering technical factors. Among the conditions are the state of infrastructure, terminal capacity, and the availability of qualified personnel.

Resumption of airport operations in Ukraine: the Ministry of Community Development named the conditions

The issue of resuming operational activities of Ukrainian airports will be considered after the implementation of measures that will ensure an acceptable level of civil aviation flight safety. Other technical factors also influence this. This was reported to a UNN journalist by the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine in response to an inquiry.

Why the sky is closed

Due to the military invasion of the Russian Federation into the territory of Ukraine, its airspace has been classified as a conflict zone with a high degree of risk to civil aviation safety due to the presence of real threats to its operations.

- the ministry reported.

It is noted that the State Aviation Service of Ukraine constantly assesses the level of threats and risks within the territory of Ukraine and its airspace.

Under what conditions will airports resume operation?

The Ministry of Communities Development emphasized that the issue of resuming operational activities of Ukrainian airports will be considered after the implementation of measures that will ensure an acceptable level of civil aviation flight safety.

At the same time, we note that the issue of resuming operational activities of Ukrainian airports will be considered after the implementation of measures that will ensure an acceptable level of civil aviation flight safety, as well as depending on factors such as infrastructure condition, passenger terminal and runway capacity, sufficient availability of qualified personnel for servicing passengers, baggage, cargo, as well as aircraft at the airfield and in the airspace, etc.

- reported in response to the inquiry.

Resumption of flights to Ukraine: whose planes want to make the first air connections25.03.25, 15:46 • 250323 views

Situation with the airport in Lviv

Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi stated in January 2025 that, in his opinion, several airports in Ukraine could start operating this year, as there are technical and other possibilities for this.

Also in January, it was reported that Lviv International Airport maintains its infrastructure in working condition and is exploring the possibility of resuming flights. The airport optimized its staff by 30% and trained 1300 aviation specialists.

Readiness of Boryspil Airport

In February of this year, the general director of Boryspil International Airport stated that the airport would be ready to resume receiving and sending passenger planes within a month of the opening of Ukrainian airspace.

Planes in the Ukrainian sky during the war

In July of this year, the network was stirred by a video of a plane over Kyiv. An An-124-100 "Ruslan" of Antonov Airlines flew in the sky.

Fedir Hryshchuk, a flightworthiness inspector of the State Aviation Service, later reported that the An-124-100 was then flying to Leipzig, where the Antonov company's fleet is currently based.

In April, the flight of an aircraft with the call sign Welcome, which was spotted over Lviv, was performed for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale war as part of the program of ground and flight inspection of aeronautical equipment in accordance with the Aviation Rules of Ukraine.

Addition

At the end of October 2024, Ukraine presented a roadmap for opening its airspace under martial law, presenting a step-by-step plan and needs for partial opening of the airspace.

Deputy Minister of Communities and Territories Development Timur Tkachenko reported at the end of November 2024 that all state bodies are working on the possibility of partially opening Ukraine's airspace, but due to the very high level of threats, this remains unlikely in the short term.

On November 7, Chrispin Ellison, a senior partner at the insurance brokerage firm Marsh McLennan, stated at the Kyiv International Economic Forum (KMEF) that there are 5-6 airlines that would like to start flying in Ukrainian airspace from January 2025. Boryspil Airport is the initial idea. But everything will depend on air defense.

In general, the idea of opening Ukraine's aviation space was first voiced on February 25, 2024, by the then Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction – Minister of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development Oleksandr Kubrakov. He then stated that Ukraine was holding consultations on the issue of opening aviation space.

Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak then emphasized that if Ukraine cannot guarantee security, the airspace will not be opened. However, opening one airport would be a powerful signal that Ukraine is recovering.

Addendum

In Ukraine, the aviation industry is sounding the alarm due to the risk of repeating the fate of the space industry and being virtually destroyed. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, civil aviation has been operating at the limit of its resources, many companies have disappeared, and the risk of losing engineering potential and human resources is growing. At the same time, the industry is critical for Ukraine's defense capability, as specialists provide repair and modernization of aircraft for the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Air Force.

The most effective way to solve the urgent problems of aviation for its further existence and development, according to the Aerospace Association of Ukraine, is to include enterprises of the industry in the special regime of Defence City.

Currently, the residency criteria for Defence City are too strict and cannot be met even by such flagships of the aviation industry as "Antonov" or "Motor Sich". At the same time, people's deputies have already submitted a number of amendments and proposals for the second reading of the draft laws on the creation of Defence City, aimed at taking into account the position of the aviation sector and ensuring the possibility of continuing to support Ukraine's defense capability.

Anna Murashko

SocietyPublications
Oleksandr Kubrakov
Leipzig
Andriy Sadovyi
Andriy Yermak
Ukraine
Boryspil International Airport