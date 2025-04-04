$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15247 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 27669 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64343 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213151 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122268 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391497 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310355 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213661 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244175 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255070 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22506 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44883 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131239 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14503 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13750 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131278 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213128 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391480 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254054 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310344 views
Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2768 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13781 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44931 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71994 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57103 views
German police detain Russians for stealing 100 kg of wild garlic

Six Russian nationals stole about 100 kg of wild garlic in a forest near Leipzig, causing several thousand euros in damage. Two of the suspects had previously been prosecuted for a similar crime.

News of the World • February 5, 11:56 PM • 33394 views

Tragic New Year's Eve in Germany: Fireworks led to deaths and hundreds of arrests

Five people died in fireworks-related accidents on New Year's Eve in Germany. In Berlin, 330 people were detained, 13 police officers were injured, and attacks on law enforcement were reported in other cities.

News of the World • January 1, 11:57 AM • 63058 views

German schools received information about bomb threats

12 schools in different German cities received emails with bomb threats. Police are checking the premises of the schools.

News of the World • November 25, 03:36 PM • 18328 views

Russian Federation suspected of planting device on plane that caused warehouse fire in Britain - Guardian

British counterterrorism police are investigating Russian involvement in the fire at the DHL warehouse in Birmingham. It is suspected that an incendiary device was planted in a parcel delivered by air.

News of the World • October 17, 12:55 AM • 20466 views

In Germany an 80-year-old former Stasi officer was sentenced to 10 years for a murder half a century ago

An 80-year-old former Stasi officer has been convicted in Berlin for the murder of a Pole on the GDR border in 1974. The pensioner was sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting a 38-year-old man who was trying to flee to the West.

News of the World • October 14, 12:04 PM • 13244 views

Chinese woman detained in Germany on suspicion of working for Chinese intelligence

A Chinese citizen has been detained in Leipzig on suspicion of collaborating with Chinese intelligence services. The woman, who worked at the airport, allegedly passed on information about military equipment and personnel to a German defense company.

News of the World • October 1, 11:59 AM • 14772 views

Germany wants to host the 2040 Olympics on the anniversary of reunification

Germany's Interior Minister has signed a preliminary agreement on the 2040 Olympic bid. The government will allocate 6.95 million euros for preparations, and several cities have expressed interest in hosting the Games.

Sports • August 3, 11:52 AM • 22581 views

Germany may apply to host the 2040 Olympics - media

The German Federal Cabinet is preparing to approve a declaration of intent for a new Olympic bid. The goal is to submit a bid to host the 2040 Summer Games, and the DOSB plans to take further steps in December.

Sports • July 23, 10:59 AM • 23711 views

Turkey's national team defeats Austria and makes it to the 1/4 finals of the 2024 European Championship

Turkey defeated Austria 2-1 to reach the quarterfinals of the 2024 European Football Championship.

Sports • July 2, 11:52 PM • 20996 views

Fatal car accident in Germany: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs says there are Ukrainians among the wounded

Two Ukrainian women were injured in a serious bus accident near Leipzig, Germany, in which four people were killed and several others injured.

Crimes and emergencies • March 28, 07:50 PM • 37129 views

Fatal accident in Germany: Flixbus bus overturns near Leipzig, killing 4 people, driver under investigation

A Flixbus bus overturned near Leipzig, Germany, killing 4 passengers and injuring 35, and the driver is under investigation for manslaughter and negligent homicide.

News of the World • March 28, 04:30 PM • 28799 views

In Germany, 1100 flights will be canceled due to strike at 11 airports

More than 1,100 flights will be canceled at 11 German airports on February 1 due to a strike by airport workers.

News of the World • February 1, 09:03 AM • 25821 views