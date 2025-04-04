Six Russian nationals stole about 100 kg of wild garlic in a forest near Leipzig, causing several thousand euros in damage. Two of the suspects had previously been prosecuted for a similar crime.
Five people died in fireworks-related accidents on New Year's Eve in Germany. In Berlin, 330 people were detained, 13 police officers were injured, and attacks on law enforcement were reported in other cities.
12 schools in different German cities received emails with bomb threats. Police are checking the premises of the schools.
British counterterrorism police are investigating Russian involvement in the fire at the DHL warehouse in Birmingham. It is suspected that an incendiary device was planted in a parcel delivered by air.
An 80-year-old former Stasi officer has been convicted in Berlin for the murder of a Pole on the GDR border in 1974. The pensioner was sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting a 38-year-old man who was trying to flee to the West.
A Chinese citizen has been detained in Leipzig on suspicion of collaborating with Chinese intelligence services. The woman, who worked at the airport, allegedly passed on information about military equipment and personnel to a German defense company.
Germany's Interior Minister has signed a preliminary agreement on the 2040 Olympic bid. The government will allocate 6.95 million euros for preparations, and several cities have expressed interest in hosting the Games.
The German Federal Cabinet is preparing to approve a declaration of intent for a new Olympic bid. The goal is to submit a bid to host the 2040 Summer Games, and the DOSB plans to take further steps in December.
Turkey defeated Austria 2-1 to reach the quarterfinals of the 2024 European Football Championship.
A Flixbus bus overturned near Leipzig, Germany, killing 4 passengers and injuring 35, and the driver is under investigation for manslaughter and negligent homicide.
More than 1,100 flights will be canceled at 11 German airports on February 1 due to a strike by airport workers.