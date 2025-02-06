German police detain Russians for stealing 100 kg of wild garlic

German police have detained six Russians in a forest near Leipzig. They are accused of stealing wild garlic on a particularly large scale. The value of the confiscated wild garlic is estimated at several thousand euros. This was reported by DW, according to UNN.

According to the Leipzig police, a gang of six people suspected of stealing wild garlic or wild garlic was detained on Tuesday, February 4.

It is noted that police officers noticed a suspicious car moving with high beam headlights on. During the inspection of the vehicle, the police smelled a strong odor of garlic.

Several shopping bags filled with wild garlic bulbs and harvesting tools were found in the trunk. Further questioning revealed that the three men in the car had probably dug up the plants in a floodplain forest in the Waren district of Leipzig - said the police spokesman.

The suspects were detained.

In total, about 100 kilograms of wild garlic were confiscated. According to preliminary estimates, the value of the confiscated garlic is several thousand euros.

Law enforcement officials reported that an investigation into theft as part of a large-scale group was opened against six people.

The suspects are between 26 and 39 years old, and all of them are holders of Russian passports. Two of the men are already familiar to the police: just a few days ago, they were caught and prosecuted under similar circumstances. Now they face a more severe punishment. - DW reports.

Now they will face a more severe punishment, as the German Federal Nature Conservation Act prohibits the collection of wild plants or their removal from their germination sites.

