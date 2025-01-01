Tragic New Year's Eve in Germany: Fireworks led to deaths and hundreds of arrests

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 81126 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 157093 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 132522 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 139776 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137330 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 177174 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111811 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 168739 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104657 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 114013 views

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 136948 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 136388 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 71326 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 104983 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 107188 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 157085 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 177169 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 168736 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 196248 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 185336 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 136388 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 136948 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 144788 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136304 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153332 views
Tragic New Year's Eve in Germany: Fireworks led to deaths and hundreds of arrests

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 62644 views

Five people died in fireworks-related accidents on New Year's Eve in Germany. In Berlin, 330 people were detained, 13 police officers were injured, and attacks on law enforcement were reported in other cities.

Five people were killed in fireworks-related accidents in Germany on New Year's Eve. In several cities, participants in mass celebrations attacked police officers. The Berlin police reported 330 arrests. This is reported by UNN with reference to DW.

Among the dead is a 20-year-old man who suffered fatal injuries from the explosion of a homemade firecracker in Hamburg.

Several people in Berlin lost fingers or parts of their hands due to pyrotechnic explosions. Three children were injured in Munich, and in Rostock a firecracker exploded right in front of a ten-year-old boy's face.

In Berlin, 330 people were detained, 13 police officers suffered serious injuries, and one of them was operated on after a firecracker hit him in the leg.

New Orleans reports casualties after car drives into crowd on popular Bourbon Street01.01.25, 13:49 • 22751 view

In Leipzig, about 100-150 young people shot pyrotechnics at each other, aimed at cars and trams, and set fire to a garbage can.

Also in Hamburg, Gelsenkirchen, Dresden and several other cities, police, firefighters and rescuers were attacked with fireworks and firecrackers.

In Schwäbisch Gmünd in Baden-Württemberg, three police officers were slightly injured after a firecracker exploded near them.

Also according to Spiegel, an unknown person broke into a refugee center in Schwalmtal (Viersen district) to set off fireworks. According to the police, an old car with four or five people inside stopped near the center. Witnesses said one of the suspects got out of the car, went through the open doors to the kitchen and threw a firecracker into the washing machine. As he drove away, two rockets were lit and thrown towards the residential building. No one was injured. According to reports, the people in the car were between 15 and 18 years old.

Law enforcement is investigating, the motives are still unclear.

In London on New Year's Eve, a car drove into a crowd: two people were injured01.01.25, 09:28 • 26734 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

dresdenDresden
leipzigLeipzig
hamburhHamburg
germanyGermany
berlinBerlin

