In London on New Year's Eve, a car drove into a crowd: two people were injured

A 40-year-old man was arrested after he hit two pedestrians with a car near the Primrose Hill area of London during New Year's celebrations. One person suffered serious injuries, while the other sustained minor bruises. This is reported by UNN with reference to Daily Mail.

Details

The police arrested the man on suspicion of dangerous driving, causing serious bodily harm, and possession of controlled drugs after the car swerved towards the crowd watching the New Year's fireworks in London.

According to the police, the driver left the scene and sped down Primrose Hill Road, where he hit a second pedestrian.

A video recorded at the scene today shows a panicked crowd fleeing from Primrose Hill after the fireworks started. Screams and shouts can be heard, and police have gathered at the intersection.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that the car hit a 21-year-old man. He sustained minor injuries and did not require medical attention.

The second pedestrian hit, a 59-year-old man, was treated by paramedics and then taken to the hospital. His life is not in danger.

The authorities do not link the incident to terrorism.

Earlier, the police had urged people to avoid this area on New Year's Eve after 16-year-old Harry Pitman was fatally stabbed in the neck when a crowd gathered at the viewing platform a year ago on December 31.

