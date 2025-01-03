Consequences of Russia's “New Year's” greetings: Lithuanian Foreign Minister shows the consequences of the shelling of the honorary consulate in Kherson

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys showed the consequences of the shelling of the Lithuanian Honorary Consulate in Kherson - Russia's New Year's "greetings" - UNN reports.

"These are the consequences at the honorary consulate of Lithuania in Kherson after Russia's New Year's "greetings"," Budrys wrote on social network X.

According to him, such cruelty and destruction must stop.

"We have to provide Ukraine with more air defense and other capabilities necessary for victory," the Lithuanian Foreign Minister summarized.

