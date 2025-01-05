Kharkiv on the border of two districts was attacked by an enemy “Lightning” drone - Terekhov

Around 14:45, a Russian drone was spotted at the intersection of the Saltovsky and Kyivsky districts of Kharkiv.

We have a UAV arrival, first a "Molniya". On the border of Kyiv and Saltiv districts. According to the information available at the moment, there were no casualties. - said the mayor of the city

Addendum

According to the updated information, a private house was damaged as a result of the UAV's arrival, writes the head of the KhOVA, Oleh Syniehubov.

Recall

As a result of the morning shelling in Bohodukhiv, a hangar of a civilian enterprise was burned down. Over the past day, the occupiers also attacked villages in three districts of Kharkiv region, damaging buildings and infrastructure.

A fire broke out on the second floor of a psychoneurological boarding school in Pivdenne. Six people were injured , one received 90% burns of the body, and five were poisoned by carbon monoxide.