Kharkiv on the border of two districts was attacked by an enemy “Lightning” drone - Terekhov
A Russian “Molniya” drone was spotted on the border of Kyiv and Saltiv districts of Kharkiv. According to Mayor Igor Terekhov, there were no casualties as a result of the attack.
Around 14:45, a Russian drone was spotted at the intersection of the Saltovsky and Kyivsky districts of Kharkiv.
UNN reports with reference to the page of Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov on the social network.
We have a UAV arrival, first a "Molniya". On the border of Kyiv and Saltiv districts. According to the information available at the moment, there were no casualties.
Addendum
According to the updated information, a private house was damaged as a result of the UAV's arrival, writes the head of the KhOVA, Oleh Syniehubov.
Recall
As a result of the morning shelling in Bohodukhiv, a hangar of a civilian enterprise was burned down. Over the past day, the occupiers also attacked villages in three districts of Kharkiv region, damaging buildings and infrastructure.
A fire broke out on the second floor of a psychoneurological boarding school in Pivdenne. Six people were injured , one received 90% burns of the body, and five were poisoned by carbon monoxide.