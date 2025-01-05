Kharkiv on the border of two districts was attacked by an enemy “Lightning” drone - Terekhov

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 48091 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 146813 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 127028 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 134671 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133879 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 170798 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110595 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 163845 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104446 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113949 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 130237 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 128956 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 34374 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 96264 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 101688 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 146813 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 170798 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 163845 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 191611 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 180840 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 128956 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 130237 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142773 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134407 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151601 views
Kharkiv on the border of two districts was attacked by an enemy “Lightning” drone - Terekhov

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 50158 views

A Russian “Molniya” drone was spotted on the border of Kyiv and Saltiv districts of Kharkiv. According to Mayor Igor Terekhov, there were no casualties as a result of the attack.

Around 14:45, a Russian drone was spotted at the intersection of the Saltovsky and Kyivsky districts of Kharkiv.

UNN reports with reference to the page of Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov on the social network.

We have a UAV arrival, first a "Molniya". On the border of Kyiv and Saltiv districts. According to the information available at the moment, there were no casualties.

- said the mayor of the city

Addendum

According to the updated information, a private house was damaged as a result of the UAV's arrival, writes the head of the KhOVA, Oleh Syniehubov.

Recall

As a result of the morning shelling in Bohodukhiv, a hangar of a civilian enterprise was burned down. Over the past day, the occupiers also attacked villages in three districts of Kharkiv region, damaging buildings and infrastructure.

A fire broke out on the second floor of a psychoneurological boarding school in Pivdenne. Six people were injured , one received 90% burns of the body, and five were poisoned by carbon monoxide.

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyWar
kharkivKharkiv

