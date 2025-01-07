Siberia calls on partners to take decisive action against aggression. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Ukraine has called on its international partners to remain steadfast in the face of Russian aggression. Against the backdrop of a war that continues to affect not only Ukraine but also global security. The Minister of Foreign Affairs emphasizes the need to maintain integrity and consistency in supporting the Ukrainian resistance.

He emphasizes that concessions to the aggressor or lack of determination in the fight against it will have far-reaching negative consequences. Strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities and increasing international pressure on the terrorist country are key elements to achieving a just peace that will ensure stability in both Europe and the United States.

Ukrainian diplomacy emphasizes that strategic mistakes can cost allies dearly in the future. Effective counteraction to aggression requires strong leadership that can achieve peace through demonstration of strength and steadfastness.

Sibiga calls for a ban on Russian liquefied natural gas imports to the EU