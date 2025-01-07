ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 54237 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 148699 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 128135 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 135700 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 134449 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 171847 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110800 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 164621 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104484 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113965 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 131349 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 130186 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 41018 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 100355 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 102593 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 148701 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 171848 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 164621 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 192336 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 181537 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 130173 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 131337 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 143105 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134705 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151874 views
Siberia calls on partners to act decisively: what is at stake for global security

Siberia calls on partners to act decisively: what is at stake for global security

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 102012 views

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine calls on international partners to remain steadfast in the face of Russian aggression. The Minister emphasizes the importance of strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities and international pressure to achieve a just peace.

Siberia calls on partners to take decisive action against aggression. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Ukraine has called on its international partners to remain steadfast in the face of Russian aggression. Against the backdrop of a war that continues to affect not only Ukraine but also global security. The Minister of Foreign Affairs emphasizes the need to maintain integrity and consistency in supporting the Ukrainian resistance. 

He emphasizes that concessions to the aggressor or lack of determination in the fight against it will have far-reaching negative consequences. Strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities and increasing international pressure on the terrorist country are key elements to achieving a just peace that will ensure stability in both Europe and the United States. 

Ukrainian diplomacy emphasizes that strategic mistakes can cost allies dearly in the future. Effective counteraction to aggression requires strong leadership that can achieve peace through demonstration of strength and steadfastness. 

Sibiga calls for a ban on Russian liquefied natural gas imports to the EU29.12.24, 23:08 • 42298 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

ministerstvo-zakordonnykh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
europeEurope
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

