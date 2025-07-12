The GUR intercepted the order of the Russian commander to execute Ukrainian prisoners of war

$41.820.00
48.980.00
ukenru
Supplies restored: Zelenskyy on the resumption of military aid to Ukraine
July 11, 07:13 PM • 21626 views
Supplies restored: Zelenskyy on the resumption of military aid to Ukraine
Exclusive
July 11, 02:42 PM • 130465 views
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
July 11, 02:05 PM • 142440 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
July 11, 12:36 PM • 143270 views
Russia intends to enter Dnipropetrovsk Oblast 10 km deep - Budanov
Exclusive
July 11, 11:30 AM • 96129 views
Ten children poisoned after visiting water park in Zakarpattia – police
Exclusive
July 11, 09:10 AM • 81995 views
Attack on a doctor in Zaporizhzhia: details of the incident in the hospital emerged
Exclusive
July 11, 08:32 AM • 71514 views
TRC will analyze the work of NABU and SAP - Vlasenko
Exclusive
July 11, 07:47 AM • 62529 views
For over a day, Kyiv has been searching for the killer of an SBU colonel: what is known
Exclusive
July 11, 06:48 AM • 49613 views
Aviation enterprises should be included in Defence City, criteria need to be softened - Hudymenko
Exclusive
July 11, 06:21 AM • 39038 views
Streetlights were turned on in Kyiv in the middle of the day: Kyiv City State Administration explained the reason
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
1m/s
40%
751mm
Popular news
Night attack on Ukraine: explosions in Lutsk, Lviv, and Chernivtsi, air defense operating in KyivJuly 12, 12:46 AM • 11147 views
Kharkiv under attack: the enemy strikes the city with "Shaheds" and KABsJuly 12, 01:59 AM • 12445 views
Attack on Lviv: residential building hit, gas and water leak occurredJuly 12, 02:56 AM • 10692 views
China's Foreign Minister's statement about not wanting Russia to be defeated in Ukraine contradicts Beijing's public statements - ISWJuly 12, 03:23 AM • 18871 views
The GUR intercepted the order of the Russian commander to execute Ukrainian prisoners of war09:07 AM • 10818 views
Publications
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
July 11, 02:42 PM • 130465 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
Exclusive
July 11, 02:05 PM • 142440 views
Delaying can be tantamount to sabotage: when ARMA finally chooses a manager for Gulliver shopping mallJuly 11, 05:00 AM • 154181 views
Car for almost 3 million: will the head of ARMA Duma explain who and why approved this “luxury” purchaseJuly 10, 03:21 PM • 177189 views
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
July 10, 02:43 PM • 210378 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Sybiha
Andriy Sadovyi
Oleh Syniehubov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Lviv
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Justin Bieber returns with the album Swag, which includes personal dramaJuly 11, 03:54 PM • 45429 views
"Fantastic Four" remake focuses on family and unity, explains Pedro PascalJuly 11, 03:30 PM • 51116 views
Chris Brown pleads not guilty to new charges in London assault caseJuly 11, 12:06 PM • 91270 views
Armani announced his return after health issuesJuly 11, 09:16 AM • 109664 views
Brad Pitt sued Angelina Jolie over winery saleJuly 10, 05:43 PM • 70463 views
Actual
Mikoyan MiG-29
Buk air defense system
Fox News
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
B61 nuclear bomb

The GUR intercepted the order of the Russian commander to execute Ukrainian prisoners of war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6788 views

The Main Directorate of Intelligence (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine intercepted an order from the field commander of the 155th Separate Marine Brigade of the Russian Federation regarding the execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war. This brigade, known for war crimes, has suffered significant losses and is a priority target for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The GUR intercepted the order of the Russian commander to execute Ukrainian prisoners of war

On July 10, specialists from the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) intercepted an order from one of the field commanders of the 155th Separate Marine Brigade of the Russian Pacific Fleet regarding the execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defence's DIU, writes UNN.

Details

"Cut off the head, impale it, throw it out..." ― says the leader of the 2nd assault company of the assault battalion of the 155th Separate Marine Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces.

The intelligence agency noted that this Russian brigade is currently engaged in combat operations in Sumy Oblast.

The 155th Russian brigade is known for committing war crimes during the occupation of Kyiv Oblast, as well as in other areas of the front.

During the genocidal war against Ukraine, this brigade repeatedly suffered enormous losses, which required replenishment with new recruits from among Russian mobilized personnel, according to the DIU.

According to the DIU, the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine have repeatedly launched high-precision strikes on the command posts of the 155th brigade ― in particular, on July 2, 2025, as a result of an attack on the headquarters in Kursk Oblast, the brigade commander, Colonel Serhiy Ilyin, was eliminated.

For the inhumane torture and barbaric killings of captured Ukrainian military personnel and civilians, the 155th brigade of the Russian occupation army found itself among Vladimir Putin's favorite units ― its flag was proudly waved during the so-called final press conference of the Russian dictator in December 2024. The executions and tortures committed by soldiers and leaders of the Kremlin-privileged Russian 155th separate brigade of thugs once again prove: war crimes are a conscious, purposeful, approved policy of the aggressor state of Russia, and therefore the 155th brigade is subject to priority destruction on the battlefield

- noted the Ukrainian intelligence.

Over the past year, the number of executions of Ukrainian prisoners by Russians has drastically increased - Lubinets02.07.25, 15:21 • 1640 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

War
Kyiv Oblast
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9