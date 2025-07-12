The GUR intercepted the order of the Russian commander to execute Ukrainian prisoners of war

On July 10, specialists from the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) intercepted an order from one of the field commanders of the 155th Separate Marine Brigade of the Russian Pacific Fleet regarding the execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defence's DIU, writes UNN.

Details

"Cut off the head, impale it, throw it out..." ― says the leader of the 2nd assault company of the assault battalion of the 155th Separate Marine Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces.

The intelligence agency noted that this Russian brigade is currently engaged in combat operations in Sumy Oblast.

The 155th Russian brigade is known for committing war crimes during the occupation of Kyiv Oblast, as well as in other areas of the front.

During the genocidal war against Ukraine, this brigade repeatedly suffered enormous losses, which required replenishment with new recruits from among Russian mobilized personnel, according to the DIU.

According to the DIU, the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine have repeatedly launched high-precision strikes on the command posts of the 155th brigade ― in particular, on July 2, 2025, as a result of an attack on the headquarters in Kursk Oblast, the brigade commander, Colonel Serhiy Ilyin, was eliminated.

For the inhumane torture and barbaric killings of captured Ukrainian military personnel and civilians, the 155th brigade of the Russian occupation army found itself among Vladimir Putin's favorite units ― its flag was proudly waved during the so-called final press conference of the Russian dictator in December 2024. The executions and tortures committed by soldiers and leaders of the Kremlin-privileged Russian 155th separate brigade of thugs once again prove: war crimes are a conscious, purposeful, approved policy of the aggressor state of Russia, and therefore the 155th brigade is subject to priority destruction on the battlefield - noted the Ukrainian intelligence.

