Over the past year, the number of executions of Ukrainian prisoners by Russians has drastically increased - Lubinets

An investigation is currently underway into the execution of 268 Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russian soldiers. This number has drastically increased over the past year. This was announced by Dmytro Lubinets, the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada, during a press conference, as reported by the UNN correspondent.

Details

According to our data, as of today, an investigation is underway into the execution of 268 Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russian soldiers - said Lubinets.

He noted that the number of executions has drastically increased over the past year.

This number has drastically increased over the past year. We understand that such an attitude towards Ukrainian prisoners is accepted at the top - stated Lubinets.

In addition, the Ombudsman reported that there are still a large number of places where Ukrainian prisoners of war are held in maximally unsuitable conditions.

We have cases where, in certain correctional colonies where Ukrainian prisoners of war are held, the practice of holding Ukrainian prisoners of war has changed for the better. Some report that physical torture has stopped, some say that they have started to feed them better. But we do not see that this has become widespread throughout the territory of the Russian Federation. There are still a large number of places where Ukrainian prisoners of war are held in maximally unsuitable conditions - Lubinets said.

Among the violations of detention conditions, according to him, are, in particular, small areas.

Imagine a 15 square meter room where 10 people can be. It's physically impossible to even sleep there. There are cases when Ukrainian prisoners of war were not taken out into the fresh air for months, but for years. There are cases when, in my opinion, prisoners and Russians who suffer from tuberculosis are deliberately kept in the same room - said Lubinets.

We should add that during one of the exchanges, Ukrainian soldiers with serious illnesses were returned: amputated limbs, vision problems, abscesses, infections, injuries, shrapnel wounds, and chronic diseases. Some of those released were diagnosed with hepatitis and tuberculosis.

Addition

On July 1, Dmytro Lubinets reported on the probable execution of a Ukrainian prisoner, whom the Russians tied to a motorcycle and dragged along the road.

In May, it was reported that in the Volnovakha district, Russian military personnel shot three prisoners of the Ukrainian Armed Forces with automatic weapons; the prosecutor's office launched an investigation.