Over the past year, the number of executions of Ukrainian prisoners by Russians has drastically increased - Lubinets

$41.820.04
49.410.42
ukenru
Combat aviation at its limit: what experts think about the use of Mi-8 in the war in Ukraine
Exclusive
11:29 AM • 9442 views
Combat aviation at its limit: what experts think about the use of Mi-8 in the war in Ukraine
09:18 AM • 17536 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are stopping Russian attempts to cross the border of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions - General Staff
Exclusive
08:30 AM • 34103 views
"Don't provoke Putin": political scientist explained what dictates the US decision to reduce arms supplies to Ukraine
08:15 AM • 55735 views
Is there a real threat toDnipro: Budanov voiced the answer
07:10 AM • 37633 views
Lack of new U.S. sanctions allows Russia to replenish its budget for war - NYT
Exclusive
July 2, 06:39 AM • 45050 views
Poisoning in Vinnytsia region: 9 children among the victims
Exclusive
July 2, 06:24 AM • 77713 views
Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
July 2, 05:19 AM • 55046 views
The White House confirmed that the US is stopping the supply of certain types of weapons to Ukraine
July 1, 03:40 PM • 58622 views
“The wind remains gusty, the heat will get closer”: weather forecast for July 2 in Ukraine
Exclusive
July 1, 01:57 PM • 105605 views
Mobilization of convicts continues: the Ministry of Justice sees no downturn in dynamics
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
4m/s
38%
749mm
Popular news
Trump announces deportation of dangerous criminals, even if they are US citizensJuly 2, 02:49 AM • 45424 views
Russia has deployed warships to the Black and Mediterranean Seas - Ukrainian NavyJuly 2, 03:45 AM • 46019 views
Kharkiv was hit by Russian drone at night: consequences shownJuly 2, 05:59 AM • 8620 views
Kyiv law enforcement detained a man who punched singer Tonya Matvienko07:17 AM • 4911 views
Villa of legendary couturier Lagerfeld near Paris sold for 4.7 million euros07:53 AM • 35381 views
Publications
Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
Exclusive
July 2, 06:24 AM • 77713 views
"A helicopter cannot fly for 100 years": army warns of risks - industry reactsJuly 1, 03:27 PM • 100241 views
How will the subsistence minimum, minimum wage, and exchange rate change: The Cabinet of Ministers approved the budget declarationJuly 1, 03:10 PM • 111058 views
ARMA risks handing over Gulliver Mall to Adamovsky's "Russian hands"July 1, 02:20 PM • 127352 views
Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
Exclusive
July 1, 11:25 AM • 178482 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Denis Shmyhal
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksiy Chernyshov
Virastyuk Vasyl Yaroslavovych
Kim Jong Un
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
White House
India
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Villa of legendary couturier Lagerfeld near Paris sold for 4.7 million euros07:53 AM • 35619 views
Taylor Swift buys a giant friendship bracelet from New Orleans Eras Tour for $13KJuly 1, 03:11 PM • 35846 views
Actress from "Blade Runner 2049" to star in series with Josh HartnettJuly 1, 11:17 AM • 99129 views
US canceled Bob Vylan's visas due to scandalous antisemitic slogans at a concertJuly 1, 10:47 AM • 100334 views
British royal family to abandon train as part of cost cuttingJuly 1, 07:10 AM • 120698 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Mi-8
Mi-24
Time (magazine)

Over the past year, the number of executions of Ukrainian prisoners by Russians has drastically increased - Lubinets

Kyiv • UNN

 • 60 views

The Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada reported on the investigation of 268 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russian soldiers. The number of such cases has significantly increased over the past year, and the conditions of detention for prisoners remain extremely unsatisfactory.

Over the past year, the number of executions of Ukrainian prisoners by Russians has drastically increased - Lubinets

An investigation is currently underway into the execution of 268 Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russian soldiers. This number has drastically increased over the past year. This was announced by Dmytro Lubinets, the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada, during a press conference, as reported by the UNN correspondent.

Details

According to our data, as of today, an investigation is underway into the execution of 268 Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russian soldiers

- said Lubinets.

He noted that the number of executions has drastically increased over the past year.

This number has drastically increased over the past year. We understand that such an attitude towards Ukrainian prisoners is accepted at the top

- stated Lubinets.

In addition, the Ombudsman reported that there are still a large number of places where Ukrainian prisoners of war are held in maximally unsuitable conditions.

We have cases where, in certain correctional colonies where Ukrainian prisoners of war are held, the practice of holding Ukrainian prisoners of war has changed for the better. Some report that physical torture has stopped, some say that they have started to feed them better. But we do not see that this has become widespread throughout the territory of the Russian Federation. There are still a large number of places where Ukrainian prisoners of war are held in maximally unsuitable conditions

- Lubinets said.

Among the violations of detention conditions, according to him, are, in particular, small areas.

Imagine a 15 square meter room where 10 people can be. It's physically impossible to even sleep there. There are cases when Ukrainian prisoners of war were not taken out into the fresh air for months, but for years. There are cases when, in my opinion, prisoners and Russians who suffer from tuberculosis are deliberately kept in the same room

- said Lubinets.

We should add that during one of the exchanges, Ukrainian soldiers with serious illnesses were returned: amputated limbs, vision problems, abscesses, infections, injuries, shrapnel wounds, and chronic diseases. Some of those released were diagnosed with hepatitis and tuberculosis.

Addition

On July 1, Dmytro Lubinets reported on the probable execution of a Ukrainian prisoner, whom the Russians tied to a motorcycle and dragged along the road. 

In May, it was reported that in the Volnovakha district, Russian military personnel shot three prisoners of the Ukrainian Armed Forces with automatic weapons; the prosecutor's office launched an investigation.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyWar
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9