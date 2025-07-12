The next "Ramstein" will take place online in the next 10 days - German general

The next meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense in the "Ramstein" format will be held online and will take place within the next 10 days. This was stated at a briefing in Kyiv by the coordinator of the aid headquarters for Ukraine at the German Ministry of Defense, Major General Christian Freuding, as reported by UNN with reference to Suspilne.

"It will be a virtual meeting, as the defense ministers (of the Contact Group — ed.) have decided for now. And this meeting will be co-chaired by Great Britain and Germany, as we did at the last meetings," - said Freuding.

Additionally

This will be the 29th meeting of defense ministers of the member countries of the contact group on Ukraine. The previous "Ramstein" took place in early June.

Recall

President Zelenskyy instructed Defense Minister Umerov to prepare for the next "Ramstein" meetings in various formats. Ukraine expects new steps for stability from the format in August-September.