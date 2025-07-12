Rescuers showed the consequences of the night Russian attack on the city of Lviv

In the Lviv region, civilian infrastructure was damaged as a result of a night attack by Russian invaders. Firefighters managed to extinguish the fire, UNN writes with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Details

"Today, as a result of a combined night enemy attack, civilian infrastructure was damaged. Fires broke out. Nearby residential buildings were damaged. As of 07:00, rescuers extinguished all fires," the State Emergency Service reported.

It is also reported that fire and rescue units continue to work on site.

Addition

As a result of the night attack by Russians in Chernivtsi, four people died - a 26-year-old girl and a 43-year-old man, as well as a woman approximately 45 years old and a man approximately 65 years old.

In several cities of Ukraine, on the night of Saturday, July 12, explosions occurred. In particular, a series of explosions were reported in Lutsk, Lviv, and Chernivtsi.