Supplies restored: Zelenskyy on the resumption of military aid to Ukraine
July 11, 07:13 PM • 21597 views
Supplies restored: Zelenskyy on the resumption of military aid to Ukraine
Exclusive
July 11, 02:42 PM • 130333 views
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
July 11, 02:05 PM • 142352 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
July 11, 12:36 PM • 143221 views
Russia intends to enter Dnipropetrovsk Oblast 10 km deep - Budanov
Exclusive
July 11, 11:30 AM • 96094 views
Ten children poisoned after visiting water park in Zakarpattia – police
Exclusive
July 11, 09:10 AM • 81987 views
Attack on a doctor in Zaporizhzhia: details of the incident in the hospital emerged
Exclusive
July 11, 08:32 AM • 71507 views
TRC will analyze the work of NABU and SAP - Vlasenko
Exclusive
July 11, 07:47 AM • 62529 views
For over a day, Kyiv has been searching for the killer of an SBU colonel: what is known
Exclusive
July 11, 06:48 AM • 49613 views
Aviation enterprises should be included in Defence City, criteria need to be softened - Hudymenko
Exclusive
July 11, 06:21 AM • 39038 views
Streetlights were turned on in Kyiv in the middle of the day: Kyiv City State Administration explained the reason
Entrepreneur to be prosecuted in Dnipro for embezzling UAH 4.4 million on quad bike procurement for territorial defense forces

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1218 views

The prosecutor's office has sent to court the case of the head of a municipal enterprise in Dnipro, who is suspected of embezzling UAH 4.4 million in budget funds. The funds were embezzled during the procurement of 33 quad bikes for the needs of territorial defense military units at an inflated price.

Entrepreneur to be prosecuted in Dnipro for embezzling UAH 4.4 million on quad bike procurement for territorial defense forces

The prosecutor's office has sent to court the case of the head of a municipal enterprise, who is suspected of embezzling UAH 4.4 million from the budget for the purchase of ATVs for the territorial defense of Dnipro. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Prosecutors of the Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the Sphere of Defense of the Eastern Region have submitted to court materials accusing the director of one of the municipal enterprises of the Dnipro City Council of embezzling budget funds on a particularly large scale (Part 5, Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

- the statement says.

It is reported that in 2024, the head of the enterprise, responsible for the implementation of the city program to promote territorial defense, during the purchase of 33 ATVs for the needs of military units, failed to ensure proper and justified price formation.

This led to the purchase of equipment at a price inflated by 4.4 million hryvnias compared to the market price

- the statement says.

Currently, prosecutors have sent the indictment for judicial review and bringing the person involved in the case to criminal responsibility.

Addition

The head of the Kyivteleservice communal enterprise department was notified of suspicion of official negligence. Due to improper price monitoring, equipment for wireless internet was purchased for 20.5 million hryvnias more than its market value.

Prosecutors notified the deputy general director of the KP "Informatyka" Department of the Kyiv City Council of suspicion of official negligence. According to the investigation, the communal enterprise purchased computer equipment at inflated prices, which caused the community more than 2.1 million hryvnias in damages.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Dnipro
Kyiv
