Entrepreneur to be prosecuted in Dnipro for embezzling UAH 4.4 million on quad bike procurement for territorial defense forces

The prosecutor's office has sent to court the case of the head of a municipal enterprise, who is suspected of embezzling UAH 4.4 million from the budget for the purchase of ATVs for the territorial defense of Dnipro. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Prosecutors of the Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the Sphere of Defense of the Eastern Region have submitted to court materials accusing the director of one of the municipal enterprises of the Dnipro City Council of embezzling budget funds on a particularly large scale (Part 5, Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - the statement says.

It is reported that in 2024, the head of the enterprise, responsible for the implementation of the city program to promote territorial defense, during the purchase of 33 ATVs for the needs of military units, failed to ensure proper and justified price formation.

This led to the purchase of equipment at a price inflated by 4.4 million hryvnias compared to the market price - the statement says.

Currently, prosecutors have sent the indictment for judicial review and bringing the person involved in the case to criminal responsibility.

Addition

The head of the Kyivteleservice communal enterprise department was notified of suspicion of official negligence. Due to improper price monitoring, equipment for wireless internet was purchased for 20.5 million hryvnias more than its market value.

Prosecutors notified the deputy general director of the KP "Informatyka" Department of the Kyiv City Council of suspicion of official negligence. According to the investigation, the communal enterprise purchased computer equipment at inflated prices, which caused the community more than 2.1 million hryvnias in damages.