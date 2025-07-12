Russian strike on Lviv: number of injured increased to nine people

In Lviv, the number of victims of the Russian strike has increased to nine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration, Maksym Kozytskyi.

Details

"The number of victims of the night attack in Lviv has increased to nine. Two people were hospitalized. All others received assistance on the spot," Kozytskyi said.

Addition

In Lviv, on Mytropolyt Andrey Street, a two-story residential building was damaged as a result of an enemy attack. Partial destruction of the entrance, gas and water leaks were recorded, with no fatalities or injuries.

In the Lviv region, as a result of the night attack by Russian invaders, civilian infrastructure was damaged. Firefighters managed to extinguish the fire.