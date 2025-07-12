Zelenskyy met with Umerov: they talked about drones and, probably, a new appointment

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov. The head of state announced new steps in defense management and an increase in the dynamics of relations with the United States, which may indicate personnel decisions regarding Umerov, UNN reports.

Details

According to Zelenskyy, they first discussed the contracting and production of drones.

I instructed to contract all available volumes of priority types of drones, we are working separately with European partners on financing. This year we must reach significantly higher indicators of drone production and supply to the troops than planned. We are also preparing non-standard steps to support our defense – we are expanding the geography of such support - the Head of State reported.

The next, but no less important issue was "changes in state institutions" and "new steps in defense management." This may indicate Umerov's future appointment as US ambassador, which has been repeatedly reported by the media.

Ukraine needs more positive dynamics in relations with the United States and at the same time needs new steps in managing the defense sector of our state. Relevant decisions will be announced in the near future - Zelenskyy noted.

