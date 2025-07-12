July 13 declared a day of mourning in Chernivtsi for those killed in the Russian attack

$41.820.00
Supplies restored: Zelenskyy on the resumption of military aid to Ukraine
July 11, 07:13 PM • 21606 views
July 11, 07:13 PM
Exclusive
July 11, 02:42 PM • 130363 views
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
July 11, 02:42 PM
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
July 11, 02:05 PM
Russia intends to enter Dnipropetrovsk Oblast 10 km deep - Budanov
Exclusive
July 11, 12:36 PM
Ten children poisoned after visiting water park in Zakarpattia – police
Exclusive
July 11, 11:30 AM
Attack on a doctor in Zaporizhzhia: details of the incident in the hospital emerged
Exclusive
July 11, 09:10 AM
TRC will analyze the work of NABU and SAP - Vlasenko
Exclusive
July 11, 08:32 AM
For over a day, Kyiv has been searching for the killer of an SBU colonel: what is known
Exclusive
July 11, 07:47 AM
Aviation enterprises should be included in Defence City, criteria need to be softened - Hudymenko
Exclusive
July 11, 06:48 AM
Streetlights were turned on in Kyiv in the middle of the day: Kyiv City State Administration explained the reason
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Night attack on Ukraine: explosions in Lutsk, Lviv, and Chernivtsi, air defense operating in Kyiv July 12, 12:46 AM
Kharkiv under attack: the enemy strikes the city with "Shaheds" and KABs July 12, 01:59 AM
Attack on Lviv: residential building hit, gas and water leak occurred July 12, 02:56 AM
China's Foreign Minister's statement about not wanting Russia to be defeated in Ukraine contradicts Beijing's public statements - ISW July 12, 03:23 AM
The GUR intercepted the order of the Russian commander to execute Ukrainian prisoners of war 09:07 AM
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
July 11, 02:42 PM
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
Exclusive
July 11, 02:05 PM
Delaying can be tantamount to sabotage: when ARMA finally chooses a manager for Gulliver shopping mall July 11, 05:00 AM
Car for almost 3 million: will the head of ARMA Duma explain who and why approved this "luxury" purchase July 10, 03:21 PM
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
July 10, 02:43 PM
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Sybiha
Andriy Sadovyi
Oleh Syniehubov
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Lviv
Poland
Justin Bieber returns with the album Swag, which includes personal drama July 11, 03:54 PM
"Fantastic Four" remake focuses on family and unity, explains Pedro Pascal July 11, 03:30 PM
Chris Brown pleads not guilty to new charges in London assault case July 11, 12:06 PM
Armani announced his return after health issues July 11, 09:16 AM
Brad Pitt sued Angelina Jolie over winery sale July 10, 05:43 PM
Mikoyan MiG-29
Buk air defense system
Fox News
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
B61 nuclear bomb

July 13 declared a day of mourning in Chernivtsi for those killed in the Russian attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 750 views

July 13 has been declared a Day of Mourning in Chernivtsi for those killed as a result of the night Russian attack. Mayor Roman Klichuk announced the cancellation of mass events and the provision of assistance to the victims.

July 13 declared a day of mourning in Chernivtsi for those killed in the Russian attack

In Chernivtsi, July 13 has been declared a Day of Mourning for those killed as a result of the night attack by Russian invaders. All relevant services continue to work at the site of the strike, said Chernivtsi Mayor Roman Klichuk, writes UNN.

July 13 has been declared a day of mourning in Chernivtsi for the victims. All mass events have been canceled. Affected residents were offered temporary relocation to a dormitory. We will provide food, water, hygiene products, and provide medical and psychological assistance.

- Klichuk noted.

According to the mayor, all relevant city services are working. A special commission has been created to inspect the damage and assess the losses.

"We are working in operational mode to provide all necessary support to every victim," Klichuk emphasized.

Addition

Russian troops struck Chernivtsi and the region, damaging administrative buildings, residential buildings, and cars. As a result of the attack, two people died and 14 were injured.

Head of the Chernivtsi OVA Ruslan Zaparanuk denied information about the death of two more seriously wounded, confirming that the number of dead as a result of the Russian attack in Chernivtsi is two people. Doctors continue to fight for the lives of all seriously wounded.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyWar
Chernivtsi
