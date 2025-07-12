July 13 declared a day of mourning in Chernivtsi for those killed in the Russian attack

In Chernivtsi, July 13 has been declared a Day of Mourning for those killed as a result of the night attack by Russian invaders. All relevant services continue to work at the site of the strike, said Chernivtsi Mayor Roman Klichuk, writes UNN.

July 13 has been declared a day of mourning in Chernivtsi for the victims. All mass events have been canceled. Affected residents were offered temporary relocation to a dormitory. We will provide food, water, hygiene products, and provide medical and psychological assistance. - Klichuk noted.

According to the mayor, all relevant city services are working. A special commission has been created to inspect the damage and assess the losses.

"We are working in operational mode to provide all necessary support to every victim," Klichuk emphasized.

Addition

Russian troops struck Chernivtsi and the region, damaging administrative buildings, residential buildings, and cars. As a result of the attack, two people died and 14 were injured.

Head of the Chernivtsi OVA Ruslan Zaparanuk denied information about the death of two more seriously wounded, confirming that the number of dead as a result of the Russian attack in Chernivtsi is two people. Doctors continue to fight for the lives of all seriously wounded.