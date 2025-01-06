ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 43539 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 145680 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 126398 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 134071 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133493 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 170128 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110461 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 163395 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104439 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113944 views

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 93655 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129538 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 128215 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 92195 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 101073 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 145689 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 170133 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 163398 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 191170 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 180412 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 128215 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129538 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142593 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134244 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151448 views
Desertions from the Ukrainian brigade in France: General Staff confirms several dozen cases

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 42647 views

The French General Staff has confirmed cases of desertion among the soldiers of the 155th Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during training. The number of deserters is several dozen, but French law does not provide for punishment for this.

The French General Staff has confirmed cases of desertion among the soldiers of the 155th Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine named after Anna Kyivska during their training in France. This is reported by AFP, UNN reports.

Details

According to available information, the number of such cases is several dozen. 

This brigade, named after Princess Anne of Kyiv, wife of King Henry I of France, was created to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities. France has committed to train and provide a significant portion of the personnel of this military unit. 

However, in the process of preparation, it became known that several soldiers had left the service without permission. French law does not provide for criminal liability for such actions, so local authorities have limited power to influence deserters. 

The Pentagon is concerned about the advance of the Russian army in Ukraine31.07.24, 11:14 • 39581 view

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarNews of the World
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
franceFrance
ukraineUkraine

