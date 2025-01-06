The French General Staff has confirmed cases of desertion among the soldiers of the 155th Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine named after Anna Kyivska during their training in France. This is reported by AFP, UNN reports.

Details

According to available information, the number of such cases is several dozen.

This brigade, named after Princess Anne of Kyiv, wife of King Henry I of France, was created to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities. France has committed to train and provide a significant portion of the personnel of this military unit.

However, in the process of preparation, it became known that several soldiers had left the service without permission. French law does not provide for criminal liability for such actions, so local authorities have limited power to influence deserters.

