GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyed

The "Ghosts" unit of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine eliminated one of the most modern Russian radar stations, the 98L6 "Yenisei", in temporarily occupied Crimea. This is not an isolated strike – Ukraine has already destroyed at least four "Yastreb-AV" artillery reconnaissance complexes, several "Kasta-2E2" radar stations, as well as the newest "Valdai" radars near Moscow and "Voronezh" stations in the enemy's rear, writes UNN.

Details

Warriors of the "Ghosts" unit of the Main Directorate of Intelligence, during a recent operation in the temporarily occupied Crimea, hit one of the most valuable radar stations in the arsenal of the aggressor state Russia – the 98L6 "Yenisei".

The HUR in Crimea hit the Yenisei radar from the S-500 air defense system

This station passed state tests in 2020-2021 and, according to open sources, was put into service in 2021-2022.

Russian "media" reported that the "Yenisei" radar is designed for continuous operation over a long period. For example, the radar assets of the S-400 "Triumf" (radar complex of the command post and multifunctional radar of the anti-aircraft missile division) were not initially intended for functioning over such a long period, as anti-aircraft battles and engagements do not last for long hours and days.

This particular feature of "Yenisei" allows obtaining reconnaissance information for a long time, which is important for radar reconnaissance means. At the same time, the operator error factor is practically excluded - the radar works, as they say, on full automatic. "Yenisei" is a fully digital locator, its antenna is an active phased array. In addition, the radar is an active-passive means, it can conduct reconnaissance and detect air objects and issue target designation to air defense fire means even without going on air. That is, "Yenisei" has radio technical reconnaissance functions - Russian "media" wrote.

According to Russian "media", "Yenisei" detects air objects at altitudes over 100 km (at the boundary of space and air space), at distances over 600 km, steadily tracks them, and is a universal and multifunctional tool for detecting a wide variety of air objects and issuing precise target designations to air defense fire means.

Photo: 98L6 "Yenisei" radar

1K148 "Yastreb-AV"

Very little is known about the "Yastreb-AV" complex. It is a Russian artillery reconnaissance complex (counter-battery warfare station).

In the autumn of 2019, "Yastreb-AV" underwent joint tests. The tests concluded in late 2021 or early 2022. In the summer of 2022, "Yastreb-AV" was demonstrated at the Russian defense exhibition "Army-2022".

This radar complex, with phased antenna arrays, is capable of automatically tracking the trajectory of shells fired by enemy artillery, which determines the exact coordinates of the position. The estimated cost of the system is 250 million dollars.

From open sources, it is known that Ukraine managed to hit at least 4 such systems and damage one.

Photo: 1K148 "Yastreb-AV"

"Valdai"

Russian mobile three-coordinate radar complex for detecting and countering small-sized unmanned aerial vehicles. Work on "Valdai" began in 2016, the prototype was first shown in 2018 at the "Army" forum, and in 2019 the system was already used to protect strategic missile complexes.

The radar operates in the X-band (wavelength ~3 cm), provides circular scanning and detects small drones at a distance of 5–6 km (e.g., like DJI Mavic) and larger UAVs at over 15 km.

The exact cost of the system is unknown, but it can reach up to 200 million dollars.

In February, it became known that on the night of February 6-7, two such systems were destroyed on the territory of military unit 52116 in the city of Dolgoprudny near Moscow.

Explosives destroyed two Russian "Valdai" radar complexes, designed for round-the-clock automatic detection and countering of UAVs. This is the latest development of the Russian military-industrial complex - the first sample in its class adopted by the army of the aggressor state Russia. The military unit where the "Valdais" exploded is responsible for the security of the airspace over Moscow - reported the Main Directorate of Intelligence.

Latest Russian Valdai radar systems destroyed near Moscow: DIU showed footage

Photo: "Valdai" radar

"Kasta-2E2" (39N6) radar

Mobile three-coordinate decimeter-band circular-scan radar. It is designed for:

airspace control;

coordinate determination;

identification of air targets.

The station is capable of detecting objects at extremely low altitudes, determining their track characteristics, and transmitting coordinates and movement parameters of the target to the air defense control system.

Detection range - up to 150 km.

"Kasta-2E2" is integrated into Russia's unified automated air defense system, transmitting data:

to command posts of anti-aircraft missile systems (S-300, S-400, "Buk");

to control points of fighter aviation.

Its value is especially high in coastal areas, at borders, and in places where there is a threat of low-altitude attacks. The estimated cost of the system is 60 million dollars.

Photo: "Kasta-2E2" (39N6) radar

It is known that at least 4 stations were hit in Crimea and Zaporizhzhia region.

DIU intelligence officers burned down Russian radar with its personnel

77Ya6 "Voronezh"

"Voronezh" is a series of super-powerful radar stations for early detection of ballistic missiles and space objects, designed to control air and space at long distances. It is part of Russia's missile attack warning system.

Purpose of the radar: early detection of ballistic missile launches, determination of their trajectory, prediction of impact location, monitoring of outer space.

In May 2024, Ukrainian drones of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense attacked the "Voronezh-M" and "Voronezh-DM" long-range target detection radar stations deep in Russia's rear.

Attack on Russian radar almost two thousand kilometers from the border: satellite photos of the aftermath of the UAV strike

Photo: Damaged "Voronezh-DM"