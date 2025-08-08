The HUR in Crimea hit the Yenisei radar from the S-500 air defense system

The "Ghosts" unit of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine in temporarily occupied Crimea hit one of Russia's most valuable radar stations, the 98L6 "Yenisei".

This was reported by the press service of the Defence Intelligence, according to UNN.

Details

Soldiers of the "Ghosts" unit of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, during a recent operation in the temporarily occupied Crimea, hit one of the most valuable radar stations in the arsenal of the aggressor state Russia – the 98L6 "Yenisei". - reported the Defence Intelligence.

It is noted that the rare and expensive "Yenisei" radar is part of the Russian S-500 "Prometey" air defense complex.

At the same time, this system can be used with enemy S-400 "Triumf" complexes.

"The destruction of "Yenisei" is a significant blow to the capabilities of the Russian invaders' air defense system in temporarily occupied Crimea," the Defence Intelligence added.

Recall

The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported on the destruction of enemy radars in domes, a landing craft, and an air defense base on Ai-Petri in temporarily occupied Crimea.