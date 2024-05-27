Attack on Russian radar almost two thousand kilometers from the border: satellite photos of the aftermath of the UAV strike

Satellite images of the Russian Voronezh-M radar station, which is located 1,800 kilometers from the border with Ukraine, have been posted online after a drone attack. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Radio Liberty project Schemes.

Details

On the photo from May 27, you can see that dark spots appeared on the radar area that were not there before. The journalists assume that these are traces of a fire caused by a UAV hit.

At the same time, the Schemes noted that the resolution of the photo does not allow to assess the degree of possible damage to the Russian station.

Addendum

"Voronezh M is part of a family of Russian long-range stationary over-the-horizon radars. They are designed to detect space and aerodynamic objects, including ballistic and cruise missiles.

This radar has a target detection range of up to 6000 km.

Recall

Sources of UNN confirm that the GUR drone set a record by attacking the Voronezh M long-range target detection radar station at a distance of more than 1800 kilometers.