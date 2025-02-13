Latest Russian Valdai radar systems destroyed near Moscow: DIU showed footage

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) confirms the destruction of two newest radar systems near Moscow. This is stated in the DIU's Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that this happened on the night of February 6-7 on the territory of military unit 52116 in the city of Dolgoprudny near Moscow.

"The explosives destroyed two Russian Valdai radar systems designed for round-the-clock automatic detection and counteraction to UAVs. This is the latest development of the Russian military-industrial complex - the first model in its class to be adopted by the army of the aggressor state of Russia. The military unit where the Valdai exploded is responsible for the security of the airspace over Moscow," the statement said.

AddendumAddendum

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to the Saratov Oil Refinery on the night of February 11.

Earlier, the General Staff confirmed the damage to the Volgograd refinery and Astrakhan gas processing plant.