The Kremlin ordered the occupied Ukrainian lands in the temporarily occupied territories to be prepared for the logistics of war - CNS
Kyiv • UNN
Russia intends to use the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine for logistics development to support further military aggression. The Russian government is preparing proposals for using these lands for logistics centers and railway facilities to support the army.
Details
As emphasized by the CNS, the Kremlin does not hide criminal intentions. The government of the Russian Federation, by order of Putin, must prepare proposals for the use of the TOT lands for logistics centers, railways and other facilities to support the army.
Officially: the occupied regions are a resource for war, not "liberated" territories. Moscow is destroying cities, and now it is looting and subjugating infrastructure for war. Occupation is control over territory and logistics to continue the war. Against Ukraine. Against the entire free world
