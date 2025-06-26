Russia intends to use the captured Ukrainian lands in the temporarily occupied territories for the development of logistics to support further war. This is reported by UNN with reference to the National Resistance Center.

Details

As emphasized by the CNS, the Kremlin does not hide criminal intentions. The government of the Russian Federation, by order of Putin, must prepare proposals for the use of the TOT lands for logistics centers, railways and other facilities to support the army.

Officially: the occupied regions are a resource for war, not "liberated" territories. Moscow is destroying cities, and now it is looting and subjugating infrastructure for war. Occupation is control over territory and logistics to continue the war. Against Ukraine. Against the entire free world - the report says.

