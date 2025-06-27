Large-scale air raid alert declared in Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
On June 27, an air raid alert was declared throughout Ukraine due to the take-off of a MiG-31K. At least one missile was detected, and there is a threat of kamikaze drone attacks.
On the night of June 27, an air alert was announced throughout Ukraine. The reason for the signal was the take-off of a MiG-31K and the detection of at least one missile. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.
All of Ukraine - missile danger! The take-off of a MiG-31K from Savosleyka airfield (Nizhny Novgorod region of the Russian Federation) has been recorded.
Recall
As UNN previously wrote, an explosion occurred in Mykolaiv, as reported by Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych, amid the threat of kamikaze drone attacks. Enemy UAVs were also detected in the sky over Kyiv region, where air defense is operating.