In response to the statement by the NATO Secretary General that it is really important for the Alliance to "spend more" on defense, given the Russian-Ukrainian war and China's massive military buildup, Beijing made a statement.

This is reported by UNN with reference to Global Times.

Details

China on Thursday called on NATO to stop "fomenting confrontation." Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said on Thursday that some NATO figures are deliberately fueling international and regional tensions and "discrediting" China's military development.

What influenced such a statement from the PRC?

Earlier, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that China's growing military potential is a factor in increasing defense investment by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

On Tuesday, Rutte told a NATO forum that the Alliance "was not created solely to fight the Russians in the event of an attack. They represent our most immediate and long-term threats."

But we also see China reorganizing. We see what China, North Korea and Iran are doing to support the Russian military efforts, an unprovoked war against Ukraine - Rutte emphasized.

The 2030 readiness plan promises: there is no defense without a strong defense industry. - he noted.

Rutte emphasized that only Europe and North America together can rise and meet the challenge.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun on Tuesday reacted to the statements by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

"What exactly is the intention?" the spokesman asked at a press conference, claiming that Beijing always strives to contribute to global peace and stability, as it has tried, for example, by advocating for a diplomatic solution to the war between Russia and Ukraine (which China calls "the conflict in Ukraine").

A bridge collapsed in China, leaving a truck driver hanging over the void

Jiakuun called on NATO to "listen to the just voices of the international community" and "abandon the Cold War mentality of bloc confrontation." The official expects these countries to "stop manipulating issues related to China."

Recall

China has accumulated record reserves of crude oil totalling 1.18 billion barrels to protect against supply disruptions from the Middle East.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that the Alliance will continue to support Ukraine, despite the situation in the Middle East.

North Korea opens beach resort: Kim Jong Un seeks to revive tourism