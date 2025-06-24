A bridge collapsed in China, leaving a truck driver hanging over the void

A dramatic incident occurred in the southwestern province of Guizhou, China, where heavy rain triggered a bridge collapse. The truck driver was traveling on the bridge and at the moment of the sudden destruction, found himself trapped in his cab, suspended over the void.

A real natural disaster is being observed in China. According to media reports, the province of Guizhou is literally "going under water" after heavy rains.

Dramatic events related to the natural disaster caused a strange and extremely dangerous incident. It is about the Houzihe Bridge (a structure on high supports over an abyss), which is part of the Xiamen-Chengdu Expressway, known as the Xiarong Expressway. At 7:40 a.m. (local time) on June 24, there was an instant collapse of structures.

It should be noted that Guizhou Province is located in a region characterized by geologically unstable terrain. And this becomes a special circumstance during intense weather events. According to the official explanation, the accident was caused by heavy rains. And at the time of the accident, there was an incident with a truck driver. The collapse caused landslides and damage to road infrastructure, but at the time of the incident, there was one truck in the affected area.

After the bridge suddenly collapsed, the truck driver was actually trapped in his cab.

The cab remained suspended over the void

It is noted that the media also write that several cars fell from the bridge, suffering serious damage. However, most ended up off the road.

Witnesses at the scene immediately reported the incident to the local fire brigade, which quickly arrived along with other brigades specializing in complex rescue operations.

The main priority was to ensure the safety of the trapped driver before further collapses could occur - media reports.

To immobilize the truck and prevent dangerous swaying, rescuers attached steel cables to it. Then they were able to open the cab and reach the trapped man thanks to mobile anti-roll platforms. China has these - they are designed specifically for operations on damaged bridges.

The Guizhou Provincial Department of Transportation constantly monitored the development of events, reporting in a timely manner through official channels such as Wechat.

The driver was rescued alive.

Local authorities did not report any injuries or deaths due to incidents with other cars. An investigation into the case is ongoing.

Floods have engulfed China's Guizhou Province due to many days of heavy rain, which led to the evacuation of more than 40,000 people. Six rivers have burst their banks, and storms are expected to intensify.