Special tribunal, bringing Russia to account, compensation for damages: PACE adopted a resolution on Ukraine
05:47 PM • 16628 views
Special tribunal, bringing Russia to account, compensation for damages: PACE adopted a resolution on Ukraine
Exclusive
05:30 PM • 34884 views
Reasonable and justified: the Verkhovna Rada supported Kravchenko's initiative to abolish the selection of prosecutors through the personnel reserve
02:05 PM • 38608 views
Corruption in the Ministry of Regional Development: Chernysov is scheduled to have a pre-trial detention measure chosen tomorrow
June 24, 12:48 PM • 62524 views
Russia plans new military operations on NATO territory – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
June 24, 09:02 AM • 84658 views
Helicopter scandal: the dismantling of weapons elements from helicopters without the participation of the company that installed them was obviously a violation
Exclusive
June 24, 08:07 AM • 111340 views
Aircraft repair is hampered by bureaucracy: experts call for simplified certification and updated documentation approaches
Exclusive
June 24, 07:47 AM • 116726 views
Small pharmacies warn they will not be able to dispense medicines under the "Affordable Medicines" program, threatening them with license revocation
June 24, 07:34 AM • 89511 views
Putin's war with NATO to cost the world $1.5 trillion - Bloomberg
Exclusive
June 24, 06:40 AM • 65736 views
<p>The Public Health Center reported whether a new COVID-19 strain has been detected in Ukraine</p>
Exclusive
June 24, 05:31 AM • 68592 views
What to expect from the 2025 NATO Summit in The Hague
A bridge collapsed in China, leaving a truck driver hanging over the void

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1772 views

In Guizhou Province, China, a bridge collapsed due to heavy rains, leaving a truck driver trapped in the cab hanging over the abyss. Rescuers successfully rescued the driver after a dramatic operation.

A bridge collapsed in China, leaving a truck driver hanging over the void

A dramatic incident occurred in the southwestern province of Guizhou, China, where heavy rain triggered a bridge collapse. The truck driver was traveling on the bridge and at the moment of the sudden destruction, found himself trapped in his cab, suspended over the void.

UNN reports with reference to France24.

Details

A real natural disaster is being observed in China. According to media reports, the province of Guizhou is literally "going under water" after heavy rains.

Dramatic events related to the natural disaster caused a strange and extremely dangerous incident. It is about the Houzihe Bridge (a structure on high supports over an abyss), which is part of the Xiamen-Chengdu Expressway, known as the Xiarong Expressway. At 7:40 a.m. (local time) on June 24, there was an instant collapse of structures.

It should be noted that Guizhou Province is located in a region characterized by geologically unstable terrain. And this becomes a special circumstance during intense weather events. According to the official explanation, the accident was caused by heavy rains. And at the time of the accident, there was an incident with a truck driver. The collapse caused landslides and damage to road infrastructure, but at the time of the incident, there was one truck in the affected area.

After the bridge suddenly collapsed, the truck driver was actually trapped in his cab.

The cab remained suspended over the void

It is noted that the media also write that several cars fell from the bridge, suffering serious damage. However, most ended up off the road.

Witnesses at the scene immediately reported the incident to the local fire brigade, which quickly arrived along with other brigades specializing in complex rescue operations.

The main priority was to ensure the safety of the trapped driver before further collapses could occur

- media reports.

To immobilize the truck and prevent dangerous swaying, rescuers attached steel cables to it. Then they were able to open the cab and reach the trapped man thanks to mobile anti-roll platforms. China has these - they are designed specifically for operations on damaged bridges.

The Guizhou Provincial Department of Transportation constantly monitored the development of events, reporting in a timely manner through official channels such as Wechat.

The driver was rescued alive.

Local authorities did not report any injuries or deaths due to incidents with other cars. An investigation into the case is ongoing.

Let us remind you

Floods have engulfed China's Guizhou Province due to many days of heavy rain, which led to the evacuation of more than 40,000 people. Six rivers have burst their banks, and storms are expected to intensify.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the WorldTechnologiesWeather and environment
China
Tesla
