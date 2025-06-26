Covering up or turning a blind eye? ARMA Head Duma ignores the scandal with his deputy and “Ukrbud”

$41.660.13
48.320.18
ukenru
Summer offensive of Russians: Syrskyi speaks about the situation at the front
08:26 AM • 10379 views
Summer offensive of Russians: Syrskyi speaks about the situation at the front
Exclusive
08:12 AM • 44322 views
NATO Summit in The Hague: key decisions and what Ukraine can now hope for
Exclusive
07:30 AM • 32032 views
What happens to aviation equipment after it has "served its purpose" - expert comments
06:55 AM • 37868 views
Massive "Reserve+" crash on June 26: Ministry of Defense announced when the situation will stabilize
June 25, 07:38 PM • 53780 views
Ukraine and the Council of Europe signed an agreement on the establishment of a Special Tribunal
June 25, 04:35 PM • 87048 views
Discussed the purchase of American air defense systems and co-production of drones: Zelensky revealed details of the meeting with Trump
June 25, 03:23 PM • 92759 views
Putin will not attend the BRICS summit due to the ICC warrant - media
June 25, 02:34 PM • 90821 views
Trump believes Putin would like to get out of the war
June 25, 01:08 PM • 86096 views
NATO will support Ukraine on its irreversible path to Alliance membership - Rutte
June 25, 12:15 PM • 65174 views
Ukraine wants to increase defense spending by more than UAH 400 billion: the government has approved the draft law
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
4m/s
66%
746mm
Popular news
Explosions in Moscow: The Russian capital was hit by another drone attack on the night of June 26June 26, 12:41 AM • 36407 views
Guided missile strikes on the Ukrainian Armed Forces aviation: a resident of Kryvyi Rih sentenced to 15 years behind barsJune 26, 01:14 AM • 60851 views
ISW: Russia is preparing to attack NATO, Trump confirmed thisJune 26, 01:45 AM • 62952 views
Russians created a fake about looting to disrupt evacuation in Sumy region - CCDJune 26, 02:17 AM • 62486 views
Russian attack on Dnipro on June 24 claimed lives of 20 people05:44 AM • 46638 views
Publications
Covering up or turning a blind eye? ARMA Head Duma ignores the scandal with his deputy and “Ukrbud”09:58 AM • 7436 views
NATO Summit in The Hague: key decisions and what Ukraine can now hope for
Exclusive
08:12 AM • 44431 views
Back to the old tricks? Kuzminykh is interested in 10 million hryvnias to be allocated to Zhytomyr hospitalsJune 25, 05:45 PM • 82099 views
The backbone of Ukraine's helicopter aviation: the Mi helicopter family remains indispensable in military operationsJune 25, 05:24 PM • 88553 views
Pharmaceutical inflation and government miscalculation: marketing was banned, but drug prices did not decreaseJune 25, 04:14 PM • 97017 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Steve Witkoff
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
António Costa
Robert Fico
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
The Hague
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Villeneuve moves from "Dune" to "007": will direct the next Bond film07:00 AM • 18819 views
Fans outraged: The "Simpsons" season finale hinted at Marge's deathJune 25, 05:48 PM • 36543 views
The most expensive wedding of the year has begun: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his fiancée arrived in Venice, despite protestsJune 25, 04:39 PM • 44753 views
I'm going to go and "punch" him: Trump on the NATO Secretary General who called him "daddy"June 25, 03:21 PM • 40437 views
Protesters in Venice celebrated a "victory": Bezos moved the wedding from the city centerJune 24, 06:18 PM • 75808 views
Actual
The New York Times
Financial Times
BFM TV
Fox News
The Washington Post

Covering up or turning a blind eye? ARMA Head Duma ignores the scandal with his deputy and “Ukrbud”

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7342 views

ARMA's leadership is not reacting to the scandal regarding the sale of “Ukrbud” to a firm with Georgian-Russian ties, raising suspicions of a cover-up and evasion of responsibility.

Covering up or turning a blind eye? ARMA Head Duma ignores the scandal with his deputy and “Ukrbud”

The scandal surrounding the sale of the state company "Ukrbud" to a firm with Georgian-Russian ties has not subsided for the second week. However, the Asset Recovery and Management Agency, whose top official is directly involved in this story, pretends that nothing happened, writes UNN.

Details

According to information from open sources, the Deputy Head of ARMA, Grigol Katamadze, could have helped the company "Petro Oil & Chemicals", headed by his son Irakli Katamadze, to become the winner of the Ukrbud tender. And the company itself leads to offshore companies and to the oligarch David Bezhuashvili, who is associated with the legalization of Russian assets in Georgia.

Grigol Katamadze's connections with the owners of "Petro Oil & Chemicals" raise suspicions of a possible conflict of interest, abuse of office and non-transparent influence on the auction. However, despite the obvious public outcry, there has been no reaction from the management of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency so far.

Coincidence or conspiracy? Tymoshenko's party blocked the signing of the ARMA reform bill23.06.25, 16:36 • 208094 views

The head of the agency, Olena Duma, has not yet reacted to the scandal, to which her deputy is probably involved. It seems that instead of assessing his actions and protecting the reputation of the institution, she simply turned a blind eye to everything.

According to the lawyer, former head of the Public Council at ARMA, Igor Chobitko, such behavior is already typical for the current leadership of the agency.

"In the situation regarding the failure to comment on related parties participating in the tender, this is already a stable practice of ARMA under the leadership of Duma. In fact, all information relating to her personally or her team is simply hidden and not provided. Although, indeed, this information (about Katamadze's alleged involvement - ed.) is of public interest and should be provided immediately," the expert noted.

But if the agency does not react to such public scandals, then the question arises: is this not evidence of involvement? Is the head of ARMA herself not trying to cover up the activities of her deputy, instead of immediately initiating an internal investigation and putting an end to it?

Igor Chobitko stressed that an internal audit is definitely needed.

"But the decision to start an internal investigation is made by the head, especially since it concerns her deputy, since she became aware of the information from sources that are not closed. But will it be, or will it not? I think that even if it is, we will not know about the progress of this investigation and its result," he believes.

ARMA is an agency that operates with seized assets worth billions. Therefore, the public has the right to hear what the head of ARMA, Olena Duma, thinks about the scandal and whether an internal investigation will be conducted. Silence in such cases is not a neutral position, but an avoidance of responsibility.

Reminder

The company "Petro Oil & Chemicals" was the only participant who, at each stage of the auction, offered a price exactly 1,000 hryvnias higher than the next competitor. This raises suspicions that Grigol Katamadze, as not the last person in ARMA, probably had information that could affect the awareness of the participants and the course of the bidding. Especially when you consider that it concerns the interests of his son.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsCrimes and emergenciesPublications
Ukraine
Georgia
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9