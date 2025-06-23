Coincidence or conspiracy? Tymoshenko's party blocked the signing of the ARMA reform bill

Last week, the Verkhovna Rada finally adopted in the second reading the bill on the reform of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency, which should pave the way for a transparent audit of the agency's work and change the rules for selecting its head. However, the signing of this document was unexpectedly blocked by Yulia Tymoshenko's Batkivshchyna party, UNN writes.

Details

Last week, the parliament, with 253 votes, supported in general bill No. 12374-d on amendments to certain legislative acts of Ukraine regarding the strengthening of the institutional capacity of the National Agency of Ukraine for Identification, Search and Management of Assets obtained from corruption and other crimes, and the improvement of asset management mechanisms. The document must be signed by the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, and then by the President.

This document is one of the key requirements for receiving the next tranche of financial aid within the EU Ukraine Facility program.

Transparent governance, independent audit, new rules for selecting the head: what the law on ARMA reform will change

However, on the website of the Verkhovna Rada, a draft resolution appeared from deputies of the Batkivshchyna party led by Yulia Tymoshenko on canceling the Rada's decision to adopt the bill. This effectively blocks the signing of the document by the Head of the Rada and the President - at least until its consideration. Thus, the country not only risks losing millions of euros in support from the EU, but also another chance to prove its ability to reform.

Coincidence or political agreement?

This bill, according to the Ukraine Facility plan, was supposed to be adopted by the end of March. The main public opponent of the relevant document was the current head of ARMA, Olena Duma. For several months in a row, she sabotaged the bill, which could deprive her of her position, stating that it "contains politically motivated provisions."

And now, when the document has been adopted despite everything, Yulia Tymoshenko's party has entered the game. Is this a coincidence or a successful lobbying move by the head of ARMA herself, who managed to enlist the support of Batkivshchyna - a question that requires research and an answer. And most importantly, what exactly could Duma have promised Yulia Tymoshenko in return?

ARMA reform does not guarantee changes without a comprehensive approach and team reboot - political scientist

This is not the first coincidence that raises questions. Earlier, journalists reported about Olena Duma's informal ties with lawyer and former MP Valeriy Pysarenko, who, according to sources, is close to Yulia Tymoshenko. It was presumably through Pysarenko that unofficial negotiations took place regarding support for Duma's position on ARMA reform.

Blocking ARMA reform is not just another domestic political show, but a threat to Ukraine's international reputation and a disruption of the implementation of the EU financial support plan. Ukrainian society and partners deserve to know who and what state reforms are being traded for today.