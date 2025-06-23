Coincidence or conspiracy? Tymoshenko's party blocked the signing of the ARMA reform bill

$41.830.15
48.200.34
ukenru
Chernyshov said he was served with a notice of suspicion
Exclusive
02:03 PM • 3622 views
Chernyshov said he was served with a notice of suspicion
Exclusive
12:57 PM • 30810 views
Pills for export: how "Darnitsa" conquers markets while medicines in Ukraine become more expensive
12:56 PM • 24998 views
The SBU revealed details of the preparation of two assassination attempts on Zelenskyy: one was planned on the territory of the OP, and the other - at Rzeszów Airport
12:19 PM • 54997 views
NATO prepares for historic summit: where it will take place, agenda and security measures
Exclusive
08:45 AM • 38959 views
Patients have not yet seen lower drug prices; reforms are just beginning – Director of the Patients of Ukraine Charitable Foundation
June 23, 07:05 AM • 90061 views
Zelenskyy reacts to night attack by Russia: plans to discuss defense and new steps to pressure Russia today in Britain
June 23, 06:23 AM • 59320 views
339 out of 352 drones and 15 out of 16 missiles were neutralized during night Russian attack over Ukraine
Exclusive
June 22, 04:24 PM • 93918 views
New Moon in Cancer, Mars in Virgo, and Mercury in Leo: Astrological forecast for June 23–29
Exclusive
June 22, 03:59 PM • 128125 views
The price of oil could double: expert explains the threat of closing the Strait of Hormuz
Exclusive
June 22, 03:12 PM • 97776 views
Enemy shelling of the Ukrainian Armed Forces training ground on June 22: the attack was carried out with an Iskander M missile - Spokesman for the Ground Forces
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
3.1m/s
53%
747mm
Popular news
"God saved": a Russian missile hit the house of Antytila frontman Taras TopoliaJune 23, 05:44 AM • 50779 views
In Poland, a man was detained who held and beat a Ukrainian woman for nine daysJune 23, 07:47 AM • 41284 views
Rescue efforts completed in Kramatorsk after Russian strike: five people killed10:41 AM • 33726 views
Head of the SSU revealed some details of the "Spiderweb" special operation12:28 PM • 24021 views
Coincidence or conspiracy? Tymoshenko's party blocked the signing of the ARMA reform bill01:36 PM • 15353 views
Publications
Coincidence or conspiracy? Tymoshenko's party blocked the signing of the ARMA reform bill01:36 PM • 15594 views
Pills for export: how "Darnitsa" conquers markets while medicines in Ukraine become more expensive
Exclusive
12:57 PM • 30818 views
NATO prepares for historic summit: where it will take place, agenda and security measures12:19 PM • 55006 views
Senior school reform: what awaits rural schools from 2026 onwardsJune 21, 07:00 AM • 322981 views
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)June 20, 12:29 PM • 378381 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Igor Klymenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Denis Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
New Zealand
The Hague
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ezra Miller prepares for a cinematic comeback with a new film by Lynne Ramsay02:13 PM • 3162 views
The Punisher to play alongside Spider-Man: What is known about the new Marvel movieJune 21, 11:04 PM • 106880 views
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free timeJune 21, 06:14 PM • 231657 views
Armani to miss Milan Fashion Week for the first time after hospital stayJune 21, 11:41 AM • 105345 views
The last BTS member, Suga, completed military service amid expectations of a reunionJune 21, 07:34 AM • 106291 views
Actual
Facebook
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Boeing AH-64 Apache
Nord Stream 2
Tomahawk (missile family)

Coincidence or conspiracy? Tymoshenko's party blocked the signing of the ARMA reform bill

Kyiv • UNN

 • 15325 views

The "Batkivshchyna" party blocked the signing of the ARMA reform bill, adopted by the Verkhovna Rada, by submitting a draft resolution on the repeal of the decision. This jeopardizes Ukraine's receipt of the next tranche of financial aid from the EU within the framework of the Ukraine Facility program.

Coincidence or conspiracy? Tymoshenko's party blocked the signing of the ARMA reform bill

Last week, the Verkhovna Rada finally adopted in the second reading the bill on the reform of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency, which should pave the way for a transparent audit of the agency's work and change the rules for selecting its head. However, the signing of this document was unexpectedly blocked by Yulia Tymoshenko's Batkivshchyna party, UNN writes.

Details

Last week, the parliament, with 253 votes, supported in general bill No. 12374-d on amendments to certain legislative acts of Ukraine regarding the strengthening of the institutional capacity of the National Agency of Ukraine for Identification, Search and Management of Assets obtained from corruption and other crimes, and the improvement of asset management mechanisms. The document must be signed by the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, and then by the President.

This document is one of the key requirements for receiving the next tranche of financial aid within the EU Ukraine Facility program.

Transparent governance, independent audit, new rules for selecting the head: what the law on ARMA reform will change19.06.25, 15:22 • 147010 views

However, on the website of the Verkhovna Rada, a draft resolution appeared from deputies of the Batkivshchyna party led by Yulia Tymoshenko on canceling the Rada's decision to adopt the bill. This effectively blocks the signing of the document by the Head of the Rada and the President - at least until its consideration. Thus, the country not only risks losing millions of euros in support from the EU, but also another chance to prove its ability to reform.

Coincidence or political agreement?

This bill, according to the Ukraine Facility plan, was supposed to be adopted by the end of March. The main public opponent of the relevant document was the current head of ARMA, Olena Duma. For several months in a row, she sabotaged the bill, which could deprive her of her position, stating that it "contains politically motivated provisions."

And now, when the document has been adopted despite everything, Yulia Tymoshenko's party has entered the game. Is this a coincidence or a successful lobbying move by the head of ARMA herself, who managed to enlist the support of Batkivshchyna - a question that requires research and an answer. And most importantly, what exactly could Duma have promised Yulia Tymoshenko in return?

ARMA reform does not guarantee changes without a comprehensive approach and team reboot - political scientist20.06.25, 16:11 • 140228 views

This is not the first coincidence that raises questions. Earlier, journalists reported about Olena Duma's informal ties with lawyer and former MP Valeriy Pysarenko, who, according to sources, is close to Yulia Tymoshenko. It was presumably through Pysarenko that unofficial negotiations took place regarding support for Duma's position on ARMA reform.

Blocking ARMA reform is not just another domestic political show, but a threat to Ukraine's international reputation and a disruption of the implementation of the EU financial support plan. Ukrainian society and partners deserve to know who and what state reforms are being traded for today.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPoliticsPublications
Yulia Tymoshenko
Verkhovna Rada
European Union
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9