DIU intelligence officers burned down Russian radar with its personnel

Ukrainian reconnaissance men struck at the Russian radar station "Kasta-2E2" near the Russian-Ukrainian border. It happened on February 13. A group of special forces of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine "Geese-9" was working, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense reported UNN.

Details

It is noted that "Kasta-2E2" is a mobile three-axis radar of decimeter range of all-round view. It is designed for:

airspace control;

determination of coordinates;

recognition of air targets.

According to the GUR, this station is capable of detecting objects at extremely low altitudes, determining their trajectory characteristics, and transmitting the coordinates and parameters of the target's movement to the air defense control system.

Detection range - to 150 km.

As a result of the fire damage, the Russian Kasta-2E2 was disabled, and the radar crew suffered losses.

Prior to the strike by Ukrainian scouts, the enemy's radar complex was monitoring the air over Kharkiv and Sumy regions of Ukraine, as well as over Belgorod and, probably, Kursk and Voronezh regions of Russia. the DIU noted.

