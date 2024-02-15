DIU intelligence officers burned down Russian radar with its personnel

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 42938 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 112945 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 119291 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 161601 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 163506 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 264244 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176311 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166719 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148547 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 235021 views

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 87624 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 68811 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 45981 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 81575 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

01:39 AM • 39860 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 264244 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 235021 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 220541 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 246044 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 232368 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 112945 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 93191 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 97158 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 116167 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 116903 views
DIU intelligence officers burned down Russian radar with its personnel

DIU intelligence officers burned down Russian radar with its personnel

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26173 views

Ukrainian reconnaissance men burned down a Russian Kasta-2E2 radar station near the Russian-Ukrainian border, disabling the radar and causing casualties.

Ukrainian reconnaissance men struck at the Russian radar station "Kasta-2E2" near the Russian-Ukrainian border. It happened on February 13. A group of special forces of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine "Geese-9" was working, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense reported UNN.

Details

It is noted that "Kasta-2E2" is a mobile three-axis radar of decimeter range of all-round view. It is designed for:

  • airspace control; 
  • determination of coordinates; 
  • recognition of air targets.

According to the GUR, this station is capable of detecting objects at extremely low altitudes, determining their trajectory characteristics, and transmitting the coordinates and parameters of the target's movement  to the air defense control system.

Detection range -  to 150 km.

As a result of the fire damage, the Russian Kasta-2E2 was disabled, and the radar crew suffered losses.

 Prior to the strike by Ukrainian scouts, the enemy's radar complex was monitoring the air over Kharkiv and Sumy regions of Ukraine, as well as over  Belgorod and, probably, Kursk and Voronezh regions of Russia.

the DIU noted.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
holovne-upravlinnia-rozvidky-ukrainaThe Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
sumySums
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising