In the USA, a Republican senator demands that Trump explain to Congress the suspension of aid to Ukraine
July 2, 06:14 PM • 10599 views
In the USA, a Republican senator demands that Trump explain to Congress the suspension of aid to Ukraine
Exclusive
July 2, 02:12 PM • 90423 views
"May become a link in a corruption story": expert warns about the consequences of ARMA's decision to transfer "Gulliver" to "Alakor City" company
July 2, 01:11 PM • 71259 views
Ukraine has weapons until the end of summer: then a critical moment is possible - Bild
July 2, 12:33 PM • 64656 views
UOC-MP Metropolitan Onufriy stripped of Ukrainian citizenship - SBU
Exclusive
July 2, 11:29 AM • 61073 views
Combat aviation at its limit: what experts think about the use of Mi-8 in the war in Ukraine
July 2, 09:18 AM • 50503 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are stopping Russian attempts to cross the border of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions - General Staff
Exclusive
July 2, 08:30 AM • 54823 views
"Don't provoke Putin": political scientist explained what dictates the US decision to reduce arms supplies to Ukraine
July 2, 08:15 AM • 124847 views
Is there a real threat toDnipro: Budanov voiced the answer
July 2, 07:10 AM • 42660 views
Lack of new U.S. sanctions allows Russia to replenish its budget for war - NYT
Exclusive
July 2, 06:39 AM • 46756 views
Poisoning in Vinnytsia region: 9 children among the victims
High-rise building significantly damaged, there are casualties: Odesa shows consequences of Russian night attack (photo)

Kyiv • UNN

 • 736 views

On the night of July 3, Odesa was attacked by drones, which led to significant damage to a residential high-rise building. There are casualties who are being assisted.

High-rise building significantly damaged, there are casualties: Odesa shows consequences of Russian night attack (photo)

Odesa experienced a drone attack on the night of July 3. A residential high-rise building was significantly damaged, and there are casualties. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the city's mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov.

Details

"The high-rise building was significantly damaged. All services are working on site," the official's post reads.

According to Trukhanov, assistance is being provided to the victims.

As a reminder, on the night of July 3, Odesa was attacked by drones, damaging civilian infrastructure and residential buildings.

Russian attack on Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia: local resident injured02.07.25, 20:57 • 975 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Odesa
