High-rise building significantly damaged, there are casualties: Odesa shows consequences of Russian night attack (photo)
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of July 3, Odesa was attacked by drones, which led to significant damage to a residential high-rise building. There are casualties who are being assisted.
Odesa experienced a drone attack on the night of July 3. A residential high-rise building was significantly damaged, and there are casualties. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the city's mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov.
Details
"The high-rise building was significantly damaged. All services are working on site," the official's post reads.
According to Trukhanov, assistance is being provided to the victims.
As a reminder, on the night of July 3, Odesa was attacked by drones, damaging civilian infrastructure and residential buildings.
Russian attack on Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia: local resident injured02.07.25, 20:57 • 975 views