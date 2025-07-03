High-rise building significantly damaged, there are casualties: Odesa shows consequences of Russian night attack (photo)

Odesa experienced a drone attack on the night of July 3. A residential high-rise building was significantly damaged, and there are casualties. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the city's mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov.

Details

"The high-rise building was significantly damaged. All services are working on site," the official's post reads.

According to Trukhanov, assistance is being provided to the victims.

As a reminder, on the night of July 3, Odesa was attacked by drones, damaging civilian infrastructure and residential buildings.

