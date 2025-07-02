Russian attack on Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia: local resident injured
Kyiv • UNN
During a combined attack on the Zaporizhzhia region on the evening of July 2, a 70-year-old resident of Orikhiv was injured. Her house was damaged as a result of a barrel artillery strike.
During Russia's combined attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast on the evening of July 2, a local resident of Orikhiv was wounded. This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, as reported by UNN.
Details
According to him, after the enemy's shelling of the private sector in Orikhiv with barrel artillery, a 70-year-old woman was injured.
As a result of the hit, the house was damaged. The injured woman is being provided with all necessary assistance, Fedorov added.
Shelling of Zaporizhzhia region: occupiers left Stepnohirsk community without electricity, water, and communication01.07.25, 12:19 • 1114 views