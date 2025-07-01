Shelling of Zaporizhzhia region: occupiers left Stepnohirsk community without electricity, water, and communication

Russian occupiers attacked the Stepnohirsk community of Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Currently, there is no electricity, internet, or mobile connection there. This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, as exclusively reported by UNN.

Details

The occupiers are trying to destroy the infrastructure of the frontline community with their artillery strikes and FPV drones. A repair and evacuation vehicle came under fire: the car was damaged, and two energy workers suffered concussions.

No casualties were reported as a result of the attack.

Recall

As a result of the Russian night attack on Zaporizhzhia on July 1, one of the industrial enterprises was damaged, and one drone hit a residential area. More than 1600 subscribers were left without electricity, and 6 multi-story buildings and more than 20 private houses were also damaged.