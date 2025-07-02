$41.820.04
Combat aviation at its limit: what experts think about the use of Mi-8 in the war in Ukraine
Combat aviation at its limit: what experts think about the use of Mi-8 in the war in Ukraine
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are stopping Russian attempts to cross the border of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions - General Staff
"Don't provoke Putin": political scientist explained what dictates the US decision to reduce arms supplies to Ukraine
Is there a real threat toDnipro: Budanov voiced the answer
Lack of new U.S. sanctions allows Russia to replenish its budget for war - NYT
Poisoning in Vinnytsia region: 9 children among the victims
Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
The White House confirmed that the US is stopping the supply of certain types of weapons to Ukraine
"The wind remains gusty, the heat will get closer": weather forecast for July 2 in Ukraine
Mobilization of convicts continues: the Ministry of Justice sees no downturn in dynamics
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
Combat aviation at its limit: what experts think about the use of Mi-8 in the war in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7799 views

Military expert Oleh Zhdanov considers the Mi-8 indispensable for Ukrainian aviation, despite its outdated design.

Combat aviation at its limit: what experts think about the use of Mi-8 in the war in Ukraine

Despite their outdated design, Mi-8 type helicopters remain indispensable for Ukrainian combat aviation. This opinion was expressed in an exclusive comment to UNN by military expert Oleh Zhdanov. At the same time, according to him, Ukraine has the potential to modernize these machines and even create an international hub for their maintenance.

The Mi-8 is probably the most versatile helicopter in the history of the Soviet Union. It is a transport-combat helicopter. In general, it is a transport helicopter and should carry cargo, including personnel, equipment that fits there, weapons, and other material means. On the other hand, it has hardpoints on which unguided rockets can be installed, and it becomes a fire support helicopter. ATGM - anti-tank missile systems can be suspended on it.

- Zhdanov noted.

According to him, such helicopters are currently operating in pop-up mode. "That is, they fly at a minimum altitude to the front line, raise their nose, tilt it up, and launch unguided rockets with a range of up to 5-8 kilometers at enemy positions. So it (Mi-8 - ed.) is universal, it can be used in any way," Zhdanov noted.

The military expert added that the modernization potential of Mi-8 helicopters has not yet been exhausted, as command and control centers and platforms for electronic warfare can be created on their basis. This is possible due to the fact that this helicopter has an electronic warfare system to suppress enemy communication and radio intelligence means.

At the same time, the expert admits: the Mi-8 is inferior to modern combat helicopters in its dimensions, which makes it an easier target. "The Mi-8 is twice as wide as combat helicopters - they are narrow, they have light armor, especially the lower parts, the bottom, so that small arms cannot reach it. And the Mi-8, as a transport helicopter, when it was created, it was a bit "pot-bellied". And its size is much larger. Although the maneuverability and speed capabilities are approximately the same," Zhdanov emphasized.

It is worth noting that a former American UH-1Y Super Cobra helicopter pilot, in a comment to Business Insider, noted that Ukrainian pilots operate in extremely difficult conditions, using Mi-8 and Mi-24 at the limit of their technical capabilities.

"Performing attacks on such helicopters at low altitude is very difficult. The threats are much more serious than those faced by American pilots," he said.

As TIME wrote, Mi-8s played a crucial role during the defense of Mariupol in 2022. In particular, Ukrainian pilots made at least seven flights, during which they delivered ammunition, evacuated the wounded, and from the besieged city. Some helicopters were lost during the missions.

An analytical report by the Italian Institute for International Affairs notes that the war in Ukraine has confirmed the importance of using helicopters in combat conditions and for improving logistics.

"Ukraine skillfully uses existing helicopters to support the front, but protecting such machines from high-tech threats remains a challenge," the report by Italian analysts states.

In conclusion, it can be stated that the Mi-8 is the "workhorse" of the Ukrainian army, which cannot be written off, and the conditions in which Ukrainian pilots have been flying since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine have once again proven this. The versatility, ease of maintenance, and existing repair base, which Ukraine inherited from the Soviet Union, allow for their continued operation. At the same time, helicopter modernization remains a key issue.

Recall

Colonel Pavlo Bardakov, Commander of Army Aviation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, previously noted that Ukraine currently does not have the ability to completely abandon the use of Soviet aviation equipment and will continue to modernize it to maintain combat capabilities, because, despite the supply of Western models, the number of combat tasks does not decrease. According to him, maintaining the combat readiness of aviation equipment includes searching for and purchasing spare parts abroad, import substitution, manufacturing parts by Ukrainian factories, and even "cannibalization" - removing individual elements from other helicopters. According to Bardakov, the main thing is that the equipment is in good condition and can effectively perform tasks.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

