"A helicopter cannot fly for 100 years": army warns of risks - industry reacts

Ukrainian army aviation calls on participants of the aviation industry to unite efforts to provide resources for the operation of equipment and overcome the critical shortage of components. This was reported by representatives of the Army Aviation of Ukraine during an industry meeting, emphasizing the need for urgent development of national production, writes UNN.

Indeed, the operation of aviation equipment is very complex. Most helicopters are operated according to their technical condition, because resources are running out. - said the speaker from the Army Aviation of Ukraine.

According to the expert, the lack of helicopter blades, as well as transmission mechanisms and other key units, is critical. The import of such spare parts is extremely complicated – there are few offers on international markets, and they do not cover the needs.

The need for blades is enormous, and the requirements for them, adhesives, and other materials are very high. Unfortunately, we are not able to fully cover them. (...) It is extremely difficult to find anything abroad – there are only a few platforms where something can still be found, but in general, there are very few components. - emphasized the representative of the Army Aviation of Ukraine.

Under such conditions, and given the worn-out state of the fleet, which is not getting younger, the situation threatens the loss of combat capability of individual units of equipment. At the same time, the industry clearly understands which design documentation is available and which needs to be refined. In addition, work is underway to identify responsible enterprises that will be able to take on production and will have the appropriate permits and certifications.

Unfortunately, the fleet is not getting younger, but older, and a helicopter cannot fly for 100 years. (...) Enterprises understand what they are facing during overhaul, what critical elements, components and mechanisms are currently needed to enable us to perform work and maintain our aviation fleet. - summarized in the Army Aviation of Ukraine.

At the same time, leading Ukrainian companies in the aviation industry recognize the strategic importance of such requests from army aviation and are already actively responding to them. One example is NVF MS AVIAGRADE LLC, which undertakes the most complex cases, despite the high risks of their implementation. The enterprise consciously takes responsibility for performing critically important work, understanding their role in ensuring the country's defense capability in the conditions of a full-scale war.

Among the completed works are deep modernization of systems, repair and replacement of key units, including avionics, hydraulics, electrical systems, power plant units and transmission elements. In addition, "MS AVIA-GRADE" company actively conducts research and development work aimed at manufacturing tail rotor blades. To date, five full sets have been manufactured and successfully passed ground tests. The project is at the certification stage, which indicates a high level of readiness for further implementation into production. Modern production technology has been used to create the blades.

Complete replacement or overhaul of critical components such as the main and intermediate gearboxes, turboshaft engines, main rotor and tail rotor blades, hydraulic units, flight navigation equipment systems with the installation of modern digital avionics of Ukrainian and European production, as well as replacement of electrical systems with a transition to energy-efficient cables and components with a longer service life. - says the chief technologist of "MS AVIA-GRADE" Dmytro Beidyk.

Within the framework of the implemented projects, the team of NVF MS AVIA-GRADE LLC also managed to integrate a number of modern technological solutions for aircraft, developed both by their own engineers and in cooperation with partners. This includes the use of night vision goggles, the use of a combined device for ejecting thermal traps; the installation of an electro-optical countermeasure system for missiles with infrared homing heads. All this is implemented within the framework of a certified production process in accordance with Part-145B and ISO 9001:2015 standards.

These elements are critical, as they are responsible for controllability, flight safety, and crew life support. For example, replacing the main gearbox or hydraulic system directly affects the ability to perform maneuvers, takeoff, and landing. We work according to the scheme: defect detection – resource assessment – decision on repair or replacement – agreement with the operator – work execution – flight tests. - emphasized the chief technologist of "MS AVIA-GRADE" Dmytro Beidyk.

The company notes that thanks to modernization, helicopters are adapted to the conditions of modern warfare. This refers to expanding operational capabilities, improving navigation, integrating new communication and electronic warfare systems, as well as increasing the service life of units. The possibility of installing modern weapons is separately emphasized, which makes such machines a significant element of strengthening defense capabilities.

Earlier, Andriy Minakov, Deputy General Director of Incompass Aviation Company, said that Russia had launched a large-scale campaign to return components that it had once exported to dozens of countries around the world. The focus is on parts critically important for the repair and maintenance of Soviet-made military equipment. The main goal is to prevent these elements from getting into Ukraine.

It is worth noting that a significant part of the Ukrainian aircraft fleet and military equipment is still based on Soviet models. In this regard, among the key tasks of the industry are import substitution, development of its own production, and a gradual transition to Western technologies. At the same time, the modernization of weapons and the integration of Western control, communication, and protection systems continues, which is critically important for the safety of crews and the effectiveness of combat operations. Among the main challenges, experts name the delay in legislative changes, the lack of systemic tax incentives, and the imperfection of import substitution mechanisms. The industry lacks not only funding but also flexible legal instruments that would allow it to respond promptly to challenges. It is critically necessary to create a holistic legislative infrastructure that will ensure stable support and sustainable development of Ukrainian aviation.