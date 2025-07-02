Air defense is working on enemy drones in Kyiv

$41.820.04
In the USA, a Republican senator demands that Trump explain to Congress the suspension of aid to Ukraine
06:14 PM • 6108 views
In the USA, a Republican senator demands that Trump explain to Congress the suspension of aid to Ukraine
Exclusive
July 2, 02:12 PM • 74715 views
"May become a link in a corruption story": expert warns about the consequences of ARMA's decision to transfer "Gulliver" to "Alakor City" company
July 2, 01:11 PM • 64138 views
Ukraine has weapons until the end of summer: then a critical moment is possible - Bild
July 2, 12:33 PM • 58113 views
UOC-MP Metropolitan Onufriy stripped of Ukrainian citizenship - SBU
Exclusive
July 2, 11:29 AM • 58574 views
Combat aviation at its limit: what experts think about the use of Mi-8 in the war in Ukraine
July 2, 09:18 AM • 48996 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are stopping Russian attempts to cross the border of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions - General Staff
Exclusive
July 2, 08:30 AM • 54230 views
"Don't provoke Putin": political scientist explained what dictates the US decision to reduce arms supplies to Ukraine
July 2, 08:15 AM • 123448 views
Is there a real threat toDnipro: Budanov voiced the answer
July 2, 07:10 AM • 42409 views
Lack of new U.S. sanctions allows Russia to replenish its budget for war - NYT
Exclusive
July 2, 06:39 AM • 46686 views
Poisoning in Vinnytsia region: 9 children among the victims
+20°
1.4m/s
60%
751mm
Popular news
"The Bear" series renewed for a fifth seasonJuly 2, 12:56 PM • 37304 views
Medicines have not become cheaper: why pharmaceutical reform only confused the marketJuly 2, 01:18 PM • 90634 views
Ukraine faces legal risks in operating Soviet aircraft – there is a systemic problemJuly 2, 01:43 PM • 73569 views
Pedro Pascal made his first public appearance after the Rowling controversy and found himself at the center of fan attention02:39 PM • 27534 views
Star Trek: Enterprise star Peter-Henry Schroeder dies at 9002:57 PM • 16768 views
Publications
"May become a link in a corruption story": expert warns about the consequences of ARMA's decision to transfer "Gulliver" to "Alakor City" company
Exclusive
July 2, 02:12 PM • 74715 views
Ukraine faces legal risks in operating Soviet aircraft – there is a systemic problemJuly 2, 01:43 PM • 73719 views
Medicines have not become cheaper: why pharmaceutical reform only confused the marketJuly 2, 01:18 PM • 90782 views
Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
Exclusive
July 2, 06:24 AM • 128287 views
"A helicopter cannot fly for 100 years": army warns of risks - industry reactsJuly 1, 03:27 PM • 112537 views
Actual people
Denis Shmyhal
Kyrylo Budanov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Masoud Pezeshkian
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Chernihiv Oblast
Qatar
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
UNN Lite
Star Trek: Enterprise star Peter-Henry Schroeder dies at 9002:57 PM • 16858 views
Pedro Pascal made his first public appearance after the Rowling controversy and found himself at the center of fan attention02:39 PM • 27627 views
"The Bear" series renewed for a fifth seasonJuly 2, 12:56 PM • 37399 views
Villa of legendary couturier Lagerfeld near Paris sold for 4.7 million eurosJuly 2, 07:53 AM • 95743 views
Taylor Swift buys a giant friendship bracelet from New Orleans Eras Tour for $13KJuly 1, 03:11 PM • 53370 views
Actual
Shahed-136
YouTube
Bild
MIM-104 Patriot
M270 (MLRS)

Air defense is working on enemy drones in Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 210 views

On the evening of July 2, during an air raid alert in Kyiv, air defense forces opened fire on enemy drones flying from the eastern direction. Residents were asked to remain in shelters.

Air defense is working on enemy drones in Kyiv

On the evening of July 2, during an air raid alert in Kyiv, air defense forces opened fire on enemy drones. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA).

 UAVs in the direction of Kyiv, from the eastern direction

- the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported at 23:00.

At 23:03, the KCMA informed that air defense forces were working in the capital. 

"We ask residents and guests of the city to remain in shelters until the all-clear signal," the post says.

Recall

During a combined attack on the Zaporizhzhia region on the evening of July 2, a 70-year-old resident of Orikhiv was wounded. Her house was damaged as a result of a barrel artillery strike.

Russia launched over 300 missiles and 5,000 drones at Ukraine in June - Sybiha02.07.25, 19:10 • 768 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kyiv
Tesla
