Air defense is working on enemy drones in Kyiv

On the evening of July 2, during an air raid alert in Kyiv, air defense forces opened fire on enemy drones. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA).

UAVs in the direction of Kyiv, from the eastern direction - the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported at 23:00.

At 23:03, the KCMA informed that air defense forces were working in the capital.

"We ask residents and guests of the city to remain in shelters until the all-clear signal," the post says.

Recall

During a combined attack on the Zaporizhzhia region on the evening of July 2, a 70-year-old resident of Orikhiv was wounded. Her house was damaged as a result of a barrel artillery strike.

