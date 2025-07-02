Russia launched over 300 missiles and 5,000 drones at Ukraine in June - Sybiha

In June 2025, Russia launched over 330 missiles, including almost 80 ballistic ones, and over five thousand drones at the civilian population of Ukraine. This indicates the need for further strengthening of our state's air defense, emphasized the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha, writes UNN.

In June 2025, Russia launched over 330 missiles, including almost 80 ballistic ones, at peaceful cities and communities of Ukraine, as well as over 5,000 attack drones and 5,000 KABs. This scale of terror demonstrates that Russia grossly rejects US-led peace efforts and the call for a cessation of killings as a first step towards a peaceful settlement. - Sybiha emphasized.

The Foreign Minister added that such a large number of drones, bombs, and ballistic missiles proves the urgency of further strengthening Ukraine's air defense.

We need more systems and ammunition. We are also ready to buy or rent them. The only way to make Russia stop the war is to increase pressure on Moscow and strengthen Ukraine. - Sybiha emphasized.

Andriy Sybiha called on partners to increase investment in production in Ukraine, including interceptor drones and air defense systems. He also added that Ukraine is actively working on developing its own capabilities, but it needs support now, given the scale of terror resorted to by the Russians.

Russia's relentless strikes are primarily directed against civilians, including women and children, as well as against schools, hospitals, and residential areas. According to the UN, the number of civilian casualties in Ukraine has increased by 37% over the past six months. - Sybiha reminded.

Finally, Sybiha added that now is not the time for weak decisions, but a time to demonstrate strength to send the right signals to Moscow.

