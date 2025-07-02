Russia launched over 300 missiles and 5,000 drones at Ukraine in June - Sybiha

$41.820.04
"May become a link in a corruption story": expert warns about the consequences of ARMA's decision to transfer "Gulliver" to "Alakor City" company
Exclusive
02:12 PM • 36910 views
"May become a link in a corruption story": expert warns about the consequences of ARMA's decision to transfer "Gulliver" to "Alakor City" company
01:11 PM • 40054 views
Ukraine has weapons until the end of summer: then a critical moment is possible - Bild
12:33 PM • 38052 views
UOC-MP Metropolitan Onufriy stripped of Ukrainian citizenship - SBU
Exclusive
11:29 AM • 44672 views
Combat aviation at its limit: what experts think about the use of Mi-8 in the war in Ukraine
July 2, 09:18 AM • 41033 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are stopping Russian attempts to cross the border of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions - General Staff
Exclusive
July 2, 08:30 AM • 50179 views
"Don't provoke Putin": political scientist explained what dictates the US decision to reduce arms supplies to Ukraine
July 2, 08:15 AM • 101068 views
Is there a real threat toDnipro: Budanov voiced the answer
July 2, 07:10 AM • 41562 views
Lack of new U.S. sanctions allows Russia to replenish its budget for war - NYT
Exclusive
July 2, 06:39 AM • 46391 views
Poisoning in Vinnytsia region: 9 children among the victims
Exclusive
July 2, 06:24 AM • 111617 views
Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

"May become a link in a corruption story": expert warns about the consequences of ARMA's decision to transfer "Gulliver" to "Alakor City" company
Exclusive
02:12 PM • 36910 views
Ukraine faces legal risks in operating Soviet aircraft – there is a systemic problem
Medicines have not become cheaper: why pharmaceutical reform only confused the market
Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
Exclusive
July 2, 06:24 AM • 111617 views
"A helicopter cannot fly for 100 years": army warns of risks - industry reacts
Russia launched over 300 missiles and 5,000 drones at Ukraine in June - Sybiha

Kyiv • UNN

 • 45 views

In June 2025, Russia attacked Ukraine with over 330 missiles, including almost 80 ballistic ones, and over 5,000 drones. This underscores the urgent need to strengthen Ukraine's air defense, according to Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha.

Russia launched over 300 missiles and 5,000 drones at Ukraine in June - Sybiha

In June 2025, Russia launched over 330 missiles, including almost 80 ballistic ones, and over five thousand drones at the civilian population of Ukraine. This indicates the need for further strengthening of our state's air defense, emphasized the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha, writes UNN.

In June 2025, Russia launched over 330 missiles, including almost 80 ballistic ones, at peaceful cities and communities of Ukraine, as well as over 5,000 attack drones and 5,000 KABs. This scale of terror demonstrates that Russia grossly rejects US-led peace efforts and the call for a cessation of killings as a first step towards a peaceful settlement.

- Sybiha emphasized.

The Foreign Minister added that such a large number of drones, bombs, and ballistic missiles proves the urgency of further strengthening Ukraine's air defense.

We need more systems and ammunition. We are also ready to buy or rent them. The only way to make Russia stop the war is to increase pressure on Moscow and strengthen Ukraine.

- Sybiha emphasized.

Andriy Sybiha called on partners to increase investment in production in Ukraine, including interceptor drones and air defense systems. He also added that Ukraine is actively working on developing its own capabilities, but it needs support now, given the scale of terror resorted to by the Russians.

Russia's relentless strikes are primarily directed against civilians, including women and children, as well as against schools, hospitals, and residential areas. According to the UN, the number of civilian casualties in Ukraine has increased by 37% over the past six months.

- Sybiha reminded.

Finally, Sybiha added that now is not the time for weak decisions, but a time to demonstrate strength to send the right signals to Moscow.

Addition

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the decision to strip Orest Berezovsky, better known as Onufriy, a figure of the UOC-MP, of his Ukrainian citizenship.

The head of state noted that anyone who supports Russia's aggression or justifies it has no place in Ukraine and never will.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

WarPolitics
Andrii Sybiha
United Nations
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
