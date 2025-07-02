In the USA, a Republican senator demands that Trump explain to Congress the suspension of aid to Ukraine

In the United States, Republican Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick sent a letter to White House chief Donald Trump demanding an emergency briefing for Congress on the suspension of military aid to Ukraine. He also called for the resumption of supplies, writes UNN with reference to the document that Fitzpatrick posted on his Instagram page.

Mr. President, Ukrainian soldiers and pilots are not only defending their homeland, they are holding the line of defense of the entire democratic world. In defending freedom, there can be no half measures. Ukraine's courage must be backed by action - the US must, as always, uphold peace through strength - the document states.

Another Republican congressman, Michael McCaul, joined Fitzpatrick's call, reminding that now is the time to show Putin that the US is serious.

I led the effort on the additional aid bill for Ukraine so that it would finally have the weapons to repel Russia's brutal and unprovoked attack. ... Now is the time to show Putin that we are serious. This begins with providing Ukraine with Congress-approved weapons to force Putin to negotiate - McCaul wrote on his X page.

Democrats also made statements. Among them was Senator Jeanne Shaheen, co-chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

President Trump just last week promised to find additional air defense systems for Ukraine, but Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth and his deputy Colby seem to be ignoring the president. ... This reckless decision allows Putin to further lead Trump by the nose and gain time on the battlefield - she wrote on her X page.

Addition

President Zelenskyy heard reports from the Ministers of Defense and Foreign Affairs regarding relations with the United States. Details of the supply of defense support, including air defense components, were discussed against the backdrop of the US cessation of supplying certain types of weapons to Ukraine.

The White House confirmed that the US is ceasing the supply of certain types of weapons to Ukraine due to low levels of its own military stockpiles. This decision, as explained by the White House, is related to the US Department of Defense's review of military aid to other countries.