Taylor Swift buys a giant friendship bracelet from New Orleans Eras Tour for $13K

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2695 views

Taylor Swift, a 14-time Grammy winner, purchased a giant inflatable friendship bracelet that adorned the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans during her “Eras Tour” concert tour. This bracelet is the work of Miami artist Sean Kolodny.

Taylor Swift buys a giant friendship bracelet from New Orleans Eras Tour for $13K

To relish the memories of her record-breaking concert tour, and amidst her love for Travis Kelce, the 14-time Grammy winner is purchasing a 43-meter inflatable friendship bracelet.

This is reported by Page Six, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

Taylor Swift will acquire a 140-foot (almost 43 meters - ed.) inflatable friendship bracelet that adorned the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans during her sold-out "Eras Tour" concert.

The giant friendship bracelet adorned the facade of the Superdome last October — that's when this unforgettable concert took place in the southern US city.

According to media reports, Swift has become synonymous with the use of beaded friendship bracelets ever since fans remembered the words from her hit "You’re On Your Own Kid".

US canceled Bob Vylan's visas due to scandalous antisemitic slogans at a concert01.07.25, 13:47 • 42986 views

A significant role in this project belongs to Miami artist Shaun Kolodny, who creates his works in his Big Shiny Balls studio. As the creator of the decoration explained, each "bead" is made of nylon and is about seven feet tall.

It's like a giant inflatable bouncy house friendship bracelet

- noted the artist.

Swift has been exchanging bracelets throughout her tour, making it a cherished tradition.

The friendship bracelet also holds significant meaning for the love story of Swift and Kelce

It should be noted that the decoration also refers to the star's relationship with Travis Kelce, a professional American football player, tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs in the National Football League (NFL). The duo of Taylor Swift and Kelce remains a hot topic in the media, with the singer and athlete "balancing romantic relationships and career successes."

According to media reports, Kelce courted Swift — the athlete gave her a "friendship bracelet," and they subsequently began dating.

In July 2023, Kelce confessed to trying to give the "Blank Space" singer a friendship bracelet with his phone number before one of her concerts in Kansas City, Mo. Although he didn’t manage to give her the bracelet that time, Swift decided to give him another chance after hearing about his efforts.

- writes Page Six.

By the way, it was at the concert in the southern city that the singer mimicked Kelce's athletic "touchdown" and also saluted with three fingers, hinting at a possible third Super Bowl victory.

Swift also changed the lyrics of her song "Karma," singing: "Karma's the kind of the Chiefs that come straight home with me."

Reminder

Taylor Swift filed a scandalous lawsuit against Kanye West over his social media statements about intimate relationships with Bieber and Styles.

Kendrick Lamar received 10 nominations for the American Music Awards 2025, Taylor Swift – 6.

Singer Taylor Swift emotionally congratulated her boyfriend Travis Kelce on the field of Arrowhead Stadium after the Kansas City Chiefs' victory.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

CultureNews of the WorldUNN Lite
Taylor Swift
Kanye West
Tesla
