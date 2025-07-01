US canceled Bob Vylan's visas due to scandalous antisemitic slogans at a concert

The US State Department has revoked the visas of the British duo Bob Vylan after one of the band members called for "death to the Israel Defense Forces" during a performance at the Glastonbury Festival. US officials called this "propaganda of hatred and violence" that contradicts American values. This is reported by UNN with reference to Deadline.

The State Department has revoked the visas of Bob Vylan band members to the US in light of their hateful tirade at Glastonbury, in particular for preaching death chants to the crowd. Foreigners who glorify violence and hatred are not welcome guests in our country - wrote Deputy Assistant Secretary Christopher Landau on Monday on X.

During the performance of the punk-rap band Bob Vylan at the Glastonbury Festival, the vocalist called on the crowd to chant antisemitic slogans, which sparked a wave of criticism. The BBC admitted that it should have stopped the live broadcast but did not, which brought it under scrutiny from the regulator Ofcom and the UK government.

On Sunday, the singer posted a statement on Instagram with an accompanying message: "I said what I said." In it, he also defended political activism in general.

The band is scheduled to tour North America in October.