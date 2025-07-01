$41.780.14
Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
Almost 19 divisions and 42 tank battalions: the number of Russian losses for the first half of 2025 announced
Political responsibility for “unprofessional” members in Verkhovna Rada committees lies with the factions – expert
Mandatory video recording of technical inspection from July 1: what will change for drivers and service stations
Bachelor's admission: deadlines and rules in 2025
IMF approves 8th EFF program review, Ukraine to soon receive $500 million - Shmyhal
EU and Ukraine reach agreement on new trade terms: what's expected
Canadian passport is not an indulgence: how the claimant for "Gulliver" Adamovsky tries to hide his Russian citizenship
How not to fall victim to apartment fraudsters: main signs of deception when renting
Ukraine prepares to reform the title "Mother Heroine": what will change?
US canceled Bob Vylan's visas due to scandalous antisemitic slogans at a concert

Kyiv • UNN

 3271 views

The US State Department canceled the visas of the band Bob Vylan due to calls for "death to the Israel Defense Forces" at the Glastonbury Festival. This decision contradicts American values, stated Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau.

The US State Department has revoked the visas of the British duo Bob Vylan after one of the band members called for "death to the Israel Defense Forces" during a performance at the Glastonbury Festival. US officials called this "propaganda of hatred and violence" that contradicts American values. This is reported by UNN with reference to Deadline.

The State Department has revoked the visas of Bob Vylan band members to the US in light of their hateful tirade at Glastonbury, in particular for preaching death chants to the crowd. Foreigners who glorify violence and hatred are not welcome guests in our country

- wrote Deputy Assistant Secretary Christopher Landau on Monday on X.

Addition

During the performance of the punk-rap band Bob Vylan at the Glastonbury Festival, the vocalist called on the crowd to chant antisemitic slogans, which sparked a wave of criticism. The BBC admitted that it should have stopped the live broadcast but did not, which brought it under scrutiny from the regulator Ofcom and the UK government.

On Sunday, the singer posted a statement on Instagram with an accompanying message: "I said what I said." In it, he also defended political activism in general.

The band is scheduled to tour North America in October.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

