Power grids damaged: over 700 homes in Zhytomyr region left without power due to explosion

As a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region on Wednesday, July 2, three power lines were damaged, and 735 subscribers were left without electricity. This was reported by Zhytomyroblenergo, as conveyed by UNN.

Due to the explosion that occurred today around 6:00 PM near the village of Berezyna, Hlybochytska community, 3 10kV power lines were damaged, and 50 10/0.4 kV transformer substations were disconnected. 735 households are without electricity. - the message says.

It is noted that 9 operational-mobile brigades, fully equipped with everything necessary, are working to eliminate the consequences.

"We are making every effort to restore electricity supply as soon as possible!" - added Zhytomyroblenergo.

On Wednesday, July 2, an explosion occurred in the village of Berezyna, Zhytomyr region, as a result of which there were casualties. The blast wave also damaged nearby houses.

Later, the head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration, Vitaliy Bunechko, reported that as a result of two explosions in Zhytomyr region, two people died and 15 more were injured.

The incident with the explosion on the M-06 "Kyiv—Chop" highway in Zhytomyr region is under the personal control of the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy. A help headquarters has been deployed at the scene, and rescuers and other specialists are working.