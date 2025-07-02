$41.820.04
In the USA, a Republican senator demands that Trump explain to Congress the suspension of aid to Ukraine
In the USA, a Republican senator demands that Trump explain to Congress the suspension of aid to Ukraine
"May become a link in a corruption story": expert warns about the consequences of ARMA's decision to transfer "Gulliver" to "Alakor City" company
Ukraine has weapons until the end of summer: then a critical moment is possible - Bild
UOC-MP Metropolitan Onufriy stripped of Ukrainian citizenship - SBU
Combat aviation at its limit: what experts think about the use of Mi-8 in the war in Ukraine
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are stopping Russian attempts to cross the border of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions - General Staff
"Don't provoke Putin": political scientist explained what dictates the US decision to reduce arms supplies to Ukraine
Is there a real threat toDnipro: Budanov voiced the answer
Lack of new U.S. sanctions allows Russia to replenish its budget for war - NYT
Poisoning in Vinnytsia region: 9 children among the victims
"May become a link in a corruption story": expert warns about the consequences of ARMA's decision to transfer "Gulliver" to "Alakor City" company
Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
Exclusive
July 2, 06:24 AM • 129823 views
"A helicopter cannot fly for 100 years": army warns of risks - industry reacts
Power grids damaged: over 700 homes in Zhytomyr region left without power due to explosion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 974 views

An explosion near the village of Berezyna on July 2 damaged three power lines, leaving 735 subscribers without electricity. Nine brigades are working on site to restore power supply.

Power grids damaged: over 700 homes in Zhytomyr region left without power due to explosion

As a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region on Wednesday, July 2, three power lines were damaged, and 735 subscribers were left without electricity. This was reported by Zhytomyroblenergo, as conveyed by UNN.

Due to the explosion that occurred today around 6:00 PM near the village of Berezyna, Hlybochytska community, 3 10kV power lines were damaged, and 50 10/0.4 kV transformer substations were disconnected. 735 households are without electricity.

- the message says. 

It is noted that 9 operational-mobile brigades, fully equipped with everything necessary, are working to eliminate the consequences.

"We are making every effort to restore electricity supply as soon as possible!" - added Zhytomyroblenergo.

Recall

On Wednesday, July 2, an explosion occurred in the village of Berezyna, Zhytomyr region, as a result of which there were casualties. The blast wave also damaged nearby houses.

Later, the head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration, Vitaliy Bunechko, reported that as a result of two explosions in Zhytomyr region, two people died and 15 more were injured. 

The incident with the explosion on the M-06 "Kyiv—Chop" highway in Zhytomyr region is under the personal control of the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy. A help headquarters has been deployed at the scene, and rescuers and other specialists are working.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

Crimes and emergencies
Zhytomyr Oblast
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kyiv
