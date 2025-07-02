UOC-MP Metropolitan Onufriy stripped of Ukrainian citizenship - SBU

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree revoking the Ukrainian citizenship of Orest Berezovsky, a figure of the UOC-MP, better known as Onufriy. This was reported by the SBU press service, UNN reports.

Based on SBU materials, the Ukrainian citizenship of Orest Berezovsky, who is better known as a figure of the UOC (MP) Onufriy, was terminated. The corresponding Decree was signed by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy - the message says.

The SBU established that Onufriy voluntarily obtained Russian citizenship in 2002, which he did not report to the authorized bodies of Ukraine. At the same time, after that, he continued to use the status of a citizen of our state.

According to information available to the Security Service of Ukraine, Berezovsky (Onufriy) maintains ties with the Moscow Patriarchate and consciously opposed the Ukrainian church's obtaining canonical independence from the Moscow Patriarchate, whose representatives openly support Russian aggression against Ukraine. Despite the full-scale invasion, Berezovsky (Onufriy) actually continues to support the policy of the Russian Orthodox Church and its leadership, in particular Patriarch Kirill (Gundyaev) - added the SBU.

Recall

In April 2023, Metropolitan Onufriy of the UOC-MP stated that he does not consider himself a citizen of the Russian Federation, but admitted that he previously had a Russian passport, which he allegedly got rid of.