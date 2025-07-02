Ukraine has weapons until the end of summer: then a critical moment is possible - Bild

Ukraine will have enough weapons and missile stocks for Western systems until the end of summer: after that, a critical moment may come if the situation does not change. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bild.

Details

The publication states that the Armed Forces of Ukraine will have enough existing stocks until the end of the current summer. The cessation of supplies of Patriot interceptor missiles will be especially critical, as they are the only means of intercepting Russian missiles, including ballistic ones.

In addition, in case of cessation of GMLRS ammunition supplies, the effectiveness of HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems will actually be lost. The Ukrainian Defense Forces use them for strikes on important objects in the enemy's rear.

Also, the cessation of ammunition supplies from the United States means for Ukraine the loss of one of the important ways to destroy Russian "Shahed" drones. American AIM-7 air-to-air missiles are used to shoot down enemy air targets, including these drones.

Recall

On Wednesday, July 2, it became known that the United States of America is stopping the supply of certain types of weapons to Ukraine amid Russian aggression. They explained this decision by the low level of their own military stocks.

At the same time, as Fedir Venislavskyi, a member of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, noted, the US decision "is painful, but there is a chance to fix everything".

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine stated that they had not received official notifications about the cessation or review of military aid.