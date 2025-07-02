Is there a real threat toDnipro: Budanov voiced the answer

For the city of Dnipro, apart from missile and drone attacks, there is no other threat. This was stated by the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov in a comment to journalists, reports UNN.

Details

As Budanov noted, battles have been ongoing for quite some time on the borders of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, especially in the southeast, so there is nothing new at the moment.

Answering the question of whether Russians can use 400 to 500 "Shahed" drones daily, Budanov stated that it is unrealistic. However, Russians can periodically launch up to 500 attack UAVs at once, emphasized the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate.

He added that Russia is currently not as heavily dependent on supplies from Iran.

Mainly only components come from there, mostly gunpowder - he explained.

At the same time, media and Telegram channels are spreading information that the Russians have probably entered the first village in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – Dachne. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has not commented on the situation.

On the map of the OSINT portal DeepState, the settlement of Dachne is under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and a minimal area on the edge of the village is in the grey zone.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that Russian occupiers did not reach the administrative borders of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. This was stated on air during a telethon by Major, spokesman for the Khortytsia Operational-Strategic Group of Troops, Viktor Tregubov.