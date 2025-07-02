Explosion in Zhytomyr region: Presidential Office says situation is under Zelenskyy's personal control

The incident in Zhytomyr region, where explosions occurred, is under the personal control of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This was reported by Deputy Head of the Office of the President Viktor Mykyta, according to UNN.

According to the Deputy Head of the OP, the liquidation of the consequences of the explosion on the M-06 Kyiv—Chop highway in Zhytomyr region is ongoing.

Immediately after the explosion, representatives of the OVA and local authorities began working at the scene.

A relief headquarters for those affected by the explosion has been set up in the area of destruction. Rescuers, medics, police, psychologists, and other specialists involved in eliminating the consequences of the destruction are working. The necessary forces, special equipment, engineering tools, etc., have been engaged. Food and access to water are provided at the work site - Mykyta summarized.

An explosion occurred in the village of Berezyna, Zhytomyr region. Initially, it was reported that the explosion occurred at a gas station, but later information emerged that the explosion occurred nearby - at the company's warehouses.

The explosion damaged nearby houses. Also, a bus caught fire.